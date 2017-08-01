iClone 7

Following the award-winning debut of iClone 7, Reallusion now announces iClone 7 real-time face and body motion capture, featuring partnerships with Faceware Technologies and Xsens. iClone 7 simplifies mocap with dedicated tools and UI for recording actors in any environment; empowering a single PC into a streamlined and affordable rig for character creation, animation and live face and body mocap. Reallusion will showcase the innovations in iClone 7 at Los Angeles Siggraph, August 1-3 2017, Booth #1219.

Reallusion partners with Faceware and Xsens

Reallusion is connecting the industry-leading motion capture providers to iClone 7 delivering a face and body mocap solution that is quick, adaptable to existing pipelines and works with standard consumer equipment or specialty pro helmets and suits. Improve productivity with the mocap-ready plugins for Xsens, Faceware, Noitom and more to come with Reallusion’s open call for developers to expand iClone features via more plugins. Reallusion will showcase the latest plugins coming to iClone 7 at Siggraph 2017 booth #1219. Watch live demonstrations of real-time face and body mocap in iClone 7 featuring support for Xsens and Faceware.

Reallusion announces Faceware RT for iClone.

Faceware RT for iClone is a totally independent face mocap tool that uses a highly accurate markerless capture using a regular PC Cam and iClone 7 to achieve real-time facial motion capture recording. Faceware RT for iClone will empower indies and studios of all levels to access face mocap tools geared for ease of use and performance results for any project, previz, or production. Faceware RT for iClone will be available from Reallusion September 2017.

Faceware Technologies statement on the partnership with Reallusion iClone,

“Faceware RT for iClone is a professional quality real time facial tracking software designed to give iClone users a simple, cost-effective, powerful tool for animating character's faces. Use a standard webcam or a pre-recorded image sequence to drive natural human facial expressions and head movement. Affordably and easily bring characters to life.”

iClone 3D Character System with 60 Facial Morphs

In order to fully animate the facial capture detail, iClone 7 updated the Character Creator 3D Character Generation Systems with up to 60 Facial Morph capability. Enhance subtle detail on facial muscle control and make iClone 7 fully-compatible with the professional facial capturing standard provided by Faceware.

iClone 7 Facial Mocap Features

● Compatible with Standard 3D Characters

○ 60 morph facial mapping ready for iClone, Character Creator and DAZ Genesis Characters

● Custom Character Import

○ be able to custom import 3D characters via FBX, define facial morph targets using 3DXChange 7.

● Up to Two Face Simultaneous Capture

○ In addition to the direct Faceware RT plugin connection, iClone reserves the room for additional Faceware Live face capturing via TCP/IP, adding the possibility for dialog or duo facial motion recording.

● Feature-based Facial Strength Filters

○ Globally or separately control the signal input strength for brows, eyelids, eyeballs, mouth, jaw, cheek and head rotate.

○ Easily capture stylized characters with proper strength settings to control stylized or exaggerated features.

● Live Face Capture and Imported Image Sequence

○ Use PC cam, GoPro or ProHD cameras to capture face motion

○ Record actors remotely via video camera and use for the face mocap source

● Face Mask for Selected Capture

○ Isolate facial features to mocap the full face or just certain features or muscles.

● Optional Mocap Mouth Blend with Audio LipSync Viseme

○ Combine detailed lip shape from lip-sync via real-time audio recorded by iClone during the capture session; maintain the level of overall mouth mocap for facial expressions. Balance the intensity of lip-sync and mocap using sliders.

● Refinement and Face Key Timeline Editing

○ Edit face capture performances in post with the iClone timeline. Access the motion capture track to edit & offset with face keys. Mix and Blend using the Viseme and Express intensity slider bars.

● Export Character Morph Animation via FBX

○ Take iClone and Character Creator characters to any game-engine or 3D application

Jeff Jasper, Oscar / BAFTA winning team, FX Supervisor “Interstellar” New Deal Studios:

"The iClone 7 Faceware RT system is a huge win for me as a Faceware user. It is by far the best integration of Faceware I have seen in any package. Combined with the new face keying users have a powerful combination to deliver truly professional results. The fact that Reallusion have pulled all this off in a single release is truly amazing and I am super excited for the future of iClone.”

Xsens & Reallusion partner to enable Xsens MVN (Awinda & Link) with iClone 7

Further moving iClone 7 into the professional studio standard, Reallusion announces a partnership with motion capture titan, Xsens, enabling iClone 7 with the Xsens mocap suits and MVN motion capture software. The forthcoming Xsens Mocap Plugin for iClone will join the currently available plugin for Noitom Perception Neuron and add to the live motion capture options for indies and studios.

Remco Sikkema, Sr. Marketing Manager at Xsens on the Reallusion iClone 7

“iClone is one of the leading 3D packages in the Indie community, this aligns perfectly with our Indie Program. iClone 7 has proven to be a stable and complete package for games developers and animation artists. Similar to the ease of use of Xsens MVN, iClone 7 simplifies the world of 3D Animation.”

The Xsens and Reallusion partnership opens access to the budding indie creatives and small studios with the Xsens Indie program, a program designed to support up-and-coming talent, making it easier to access Hollywood-grade motion capture on a budget. It provides indies, young studios, and game developers with a more affordable way to bring projects to life, without having to compromise on quality. The Xsens Indie program offers suit owners earning under $750k revenue over the last fiscal year with free access to the MVN Motion Capture software. iClone 7 compliments the Xsens Indie program with an affordable virtual production, mocap and animation solution for visualizing and producing Indie projects.

iClone 7 Open Device Architecture

Partnerships with Xsens and Faceware showcase the new iClone 7 open device architecture enabling device vendors or toolmakers to easily plugin interactive interfaces, tools and devices to iClone.

iClone 7 Faceware RT Availability

○ Faceware RT for iClone to launch September 2017

○ iClone 7 Pipeline and Faceware RT bundle will price from $1500.00

