Rigaku ZSX Primus 400 WDXRF Spectrometer

Rigaku Corporation is pleased to announce the introduction of the new Rigaku ZSX Primus 400 sequential wavelength dispersive X- ray fluorescence (WDXRF) spectrometer. The new instrument was conceived specifically to handle very large and/or heavy samples and offers micro-mapping capabilities.

WDXRF analyzers are notable for high sensitivity and spectral resolution for non-destructive elemental analysis. The ZSX Primus 400 spectrometer was designed to adapt to varying, specific sample types and analysis needs. Accepting samples up to 400 mm diameter, 50 mm thick and 30 kg mass, the new system is ideally suited for analyzing sputtering targets, magnetic disks, or for multilayer film metrology or elemental analysis of large samples.

All analytical capabilities of a traditional instrument are retained in this "large sample" variant, including measurement of beryllium (Be) through uranium (U) with high-resolution and precise WDXRF spectroscopic examination of samples from solids to liquids and powders to thin films.

For added flexibility, the new instrument offers a customized sample adapter system. With a variable measurement spot (30 mm to 0.5 mm diameter with 5-step automatic selection) and mapping capability with multi-point measurements to check for sample uniformity, this uniquely versatile instrument was engineered to dramatically streamline quality control processes.

An available real-time camera allows the analysis point to be viewed on-screen, offering the operator complete certainty as to what is being measured.

The ZSX Primus 400 Windows® based software is user-friendly, yet powerful enough for the most complex analysis. Based on the Rigaku easy-to-use flow bar interface, the ZSX Guidance software walks the user through the steps required to set up an empirical or fundamental parameters application.

About Rigaku

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

For further information, contact:

Robert C. Tisdale, Ph.D.

SVP, Global Marketing Group

Rigaku Corporation

Phone: +1 512-225-1796 x1017

Robert.Tisdale(at)Rigaku(dot)com

Yasujiro Yamada

X-ray instruments Division

Rigaku Corporation

Phone: +81 72-693-7992

Yurika Takumi

Office of the President

Rigaku Corporation

Phone: +81 42-545-8190