Intellitec Solutions Renews Membership in LeadingAge

Intellitec Solutions announced today that they have renewed their corporate alliance membership in LeadingAge, an association of 6,000 not-for-profit organizations dedicated to expanding the world of possibilities for aging. LeadingAge advances policies, promotes practices and conducts research that supports, enables and empowers people to live fully as they age.

"We are pleased to support this exceptional organization that is critical to the success of the long term care organizations we support on Microsoft Dynamics GP and Intacct." said Rick Sommer, president of Intellitec Solutions. "Our involvement with LeadingAge is a great way for us to stay in touch with the issues facing our clients and the industry as a whole."

LeadingAge offers a strong and distinct voice to their members that strive to expand the word of possibilities for aging. Working together, they innovative practices that transform serving the aging population, and help meet older adults’ needs and preferences to advance the interest of the aging consumer.

About Intellitec Solutions

Intellitec Solutions is a leading ERP and CRM provider strategically located along the influential business corridor between Washington and Philadelphia. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, Dynamics 365 and Intacct, they have conducted thousands of engagements helping companies in diverse industries choose and implement software solutions to improve financial or customer relationship management. Using a proven system designed to maximize efficiency and business insight, Intellitec Solutions team of seasoned professionals provides value-added expertise to their clients. For more information or to schedule a demo of our solutions, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357

