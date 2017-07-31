"Our patients will be happy to know that with OrthAlign, their knees are being treated with a technology that helps to achieve the best alignment possible," said Dr. Edmundo Ford of Centro de Especialidades Ortopedicas at Hospital San Fernando.

OrthAlign, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company providing orthopedic surgeons with advanced precision technologies, announced today a distribution partnership with Ortosistemas S.A. and the first set of KneeAlign® cases successfully completed for total knee arthroplasty (TKA) in the country of Panama.

These cases were completed by Panama City-based orthopaedic surgeon Edmundo Ford, MD of Centro de Especialidades Ortopedicas at Hospital San Fernando and continue to demonstrate the rapid adoption of OrthAlign's handheld precision technologies, by surgeons throughout the world (the technology is now utilized in over 45 countries).

"KneeAlign is easy, simple, and reliable," said Dr. Ford. "I'm happy to know that going forward, my total knees no longer are subject to human error. Our patients will be happy to know that their knees are being treated with a technology that helps to achieve the best alignment possible, in order to maximize implant survival and a superior outcome."

OrthAlign provides highly accurate, computer-assisted, handheld technologies for surgeons to receive real-time, actionable data for precise alignment and positioning of components in total knee, unicondylar knee, and total hip (both posterior and anterior) arthroplasty surgeries. Over 15 peer-reviewed clinical studies have been published to date, validating OrthAlign's accuracy, simplicity of use, and benefits in recovery for the patient.

Maria Luisa Muñoz, Chief Executive Officer of Ortosistemas S.A., a market leading orthopaedic distributor in Panama for over 25 years, stated, "Technology is a very important part of Panama's growing joint arthroplasty market. Surgeons are looking for tools to provide their patients with better outcomes. We are pleased to be OrthAlign's partner in Panama and look forward to not only providing surgeons with this valuable tool, but also further expanding our market share."

“Panama is the gateway for our expansion into Latin America," said James Young Kim, OrthAlign’s Vice President and General Manager of International. "Over the next few years, Latin America is expected to be a major driver in global market growth, however, high costs of surgery are making it difficult for surgeons to even use technologies that will help them be more accurate. OrthAlign's cost-effective, highly accurate technology is the answer for the Latin American market.”

About OrthAlign, Inc.

OrthAlign is a privately held medical device and technology company, developing advanced technologies that deliver healthier and more pain-free lifestyles to joint replacement patients, globally. We provide healthcare professionals with cutting edge, computer-assisted surgical tools that seamlessly and cost-effectively deliver vital data and clinical results to optimize outcomes for our patients. For more information regarding OrthAlign, please visit http://www.orthalign.com.

“ORTHALIGN®, ORTHALIGN PLUS®, KNEEALIGN®, KNEEALIGN® 2, HIPALIGN®, and UNIALIGN™ are registered trademarks of OrthAlign, Inc.”