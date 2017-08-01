Aquitas Solutions, a leading provider of EAM and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries, announced today that they have joined PTC’s ThingWorx Partner Network as their first VAR for Enterprise Asset Management (EAM).

By partnering with PTC, Aquitas joins a leading network of enterprises dedicated to providing the best tools, solutions and support necessary to deliver transformative business value to their customers.

“We are extremely pleased and honored to be the first VAR for EAM in PTC’s Partner Advantage Program,” commented Wayne Brisson, Founder & CEO, Aquitas Solutions. He added, “Our seasoned business solutions team is fully engaged in the ThingWorx IoT portfolio and have quickly absorbed everything from real-time issue identification to the importance of synchronized operations to provide our clients a unified view of how their maintenance operations are performing.”

"As PTC continues to grow our IoT business, it is critical to partner with companies like Aquitas Solutions, that have a long history of delivering faster, smarter and more agile solutions to their customers," commented Kerry Grimes, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales. He added, "We are excited to work with Aquitas Solutions to continue to drive innovation that will ultimately help PTC customers optimize performance and improve productivity."

Uptime drives profitability and as the relationship matures, a new wave of accelerating business value will hit asset intensive industries in such areas as operational equipment effectiveness, lean and connected supply chain, safety and regulatory risk, and new heights in collecting and exchanging data.

Aquitas' deep domain expertise in EAM coupled with ThingWorx’s broad set of innovative IoT technologies will shed a new light on their client’s maintenance departments and ultimately have them performing as profit centers.