Brian E. Skiba Named Chairman of Social Flash Media, Inc.

Social Flash Media, Inc., a leading provider of an enterprise level engagement based marketing platform, announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Brian E. Skiba as Chairman of the Board.

“Social Flash Media represents the emerging edge of social media and experiential marketing. For our customers, it dramatically increases the value of a social engagement. Our platform is redefining the benchmark of a personalized experiential engagement,” said Skiba. “Social Flash Media has tremendous opportunity for extremely aggressive growth, particularly with the upcoming introduction of their mobile offering. I look forward to helping open up new channels and market opportunities thru this product innovation.”

“Brian Skiba brings a wealth of strategic, business and financial skills to the table. As we navigate through repeated triple-digit growth spurts and introduce more software-centric solutions, we increasingly appreciate his experience and insights,” said Derick Alderman, co-founder and President of Social Flash Media.

Brian Skiba notes “The co-founders of Social Flash Media have come up with an elegant and timely offering in the Social Endorsement/Social Branding area that has tremendous appeal. Companies can effectively address their social media marketing out-of-the-box with our platform. The significant investments Social Flash Media have made in their cloud-based platform will present new opportunities for acceleration in their business."

Skiba was formerly the General Manager of SAP products at Snow Software, the co-founder and CEO of Intelligent Licensing Corporation, the President and Chairman of MaxID Corporation, and a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank. Mr. Skiba has helped raise over $5 billion for public and private software companies and orchestrated more than 40 IPO and secondary capital market transactions. He holds an MBA from the Tuck School at Dartmouth College, a Bachelor of Science Degree from School of Management at Boston University.

About Social Flash Media

Social Flash Media, Inc. is a leading provider of the enterprise level Social Media Marketing platform that enables companies to promote brands through social awareness, social branding and social endorsement by converting their customers and to brand ambassadors.

Social Flash Media is disruptive to traditional advertising metrics with Endorsement Based Marketing (EBM), achieving drastically increased click-thru rates 10-20 times that of current digital marketing. We are the Shameless Selfie™! Shameless Selfie is a trademark of Social Flash Media, Inc. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.socialflashmedia.com.