Cynopsis Kids Announces !magination Awards Results and Event Details

The finalists for Cynopsis Kids’ sixth annual !magination Awards have been announced. The event will highlight the most outstanding cross-platform programming and marketing - and the executives behind the scenes - in the highly competitive and dynamic kids media industry. "The children’s and family programming universe continues to innovate at light speed. This year’s !magination Awards finalists raise the bar yet again on industry talent and content, and we are very excited to honor them,” says Cathy Applefeld Olson, editor of Cynopsis Kids.

The complete list of finalists can be found here. They include: 7ate9 Entertainment, Amazon, Cartoon Network, Animal Planet, Disney, DreamWorksTV, Food Network, FOX, Hasbro Studios, Litton Entertainment, National Geographic, Netflix, Nickelodeon, PBS KIDS, Saban Brands, Sesame Workshop, Steve Rotfeld Productions, The Jim Henson Company, YouTube and more.

Additionally, Cynopsis Kids will honor family-viewing success Little Big Shots, the NBC series hosted by Steve Harvey and produced by Warner Horizon Television and East 112th Street Productions, and present a performance by The Joyous Quintet, one of the show’s winners who have performed at Lincoln Center and on Today.

The Cynopsis Kids !magination Award finalists will be recognized at a breakfast ceremony and mimosa networking reception on Tuesday, September 19, from 8:15-10:30 a.m., at The Yale Club in New York City. For event registration information, click here. For registration questions, contact Cathy Pearson at cathyp(at)cynopsis(dot)com. For advertising, sponsorship information, or to buy an ad in the program, contact VP of Sales & Marketing Mike Farina at mike(at)cynopsis(dot)com.

