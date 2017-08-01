Minnesota Recruiters Announces New Partnership With Homi

Minnesota Recruiters, one of the nation’s largest and most active recruiting and human resources organizations, announces a new partnership with Homi, a digital platform connecting students and alumni to build mentor-mentee relationships and identify career opportunities.

This partnership connects a network of over 7,000 Minnesota recruiting and HR professionals to an organization that is disrupting the college recruiting industry. Partnering with Minnesota Recruiters will allow Homi to solve challenges companies are facing today when it comes to attracting and retaining up and coming talent in the Twin Cities.

As companies continue to tighten budgets and resources, it is increasingly difficult to find top talent at colleges and universities, making Homi’s mission even more valuable. “We’ve built the best way to hire college talent in Minnesota,” said Phil Xiao, CEO of Homi. “After spending the last two years living and breathing student-alumni networking, we are excited to share our discoveries and platform with the Minnesota Recruiters community.”

This new partnership announcement comes in advance of Minnesota Recruiters’ all-day professional development event for Recruiting and HR professionals scheduled for Monday, October 9th, 2017 at Best Buy’s World Headquarters. “Our organization is constantly searching for ways to transform talent acquisition,” said Jason Buss, President of Minnesota Recruiters and Founder of the Recruiters Network. “The partnership with Homi gives us a great opportunity to be at the forefront of leading-edge recruiting technology and continue supporting recruiters throughout the region.”

For more information on the upcoming Minnesota Recruiters all-day recruiting conference, or to learn more about Minnesota Recruiters, visit the website here: http://mnrecruiters.com/fall-recruiting-conference/

About Minnesota Recruiters

Minnesota Recruiters is one of the nation’s largest and most active regional networks of recruiting and human resources professionals. The organization focuses on providing both cost-effective and high-quality professional development and peer-to-peer networking to its 7,000+ members. Minnesota Recruiters (http://mnrecruiters.com) is part of the Recruiters Network. http://recruiters.network

About Homi

Homi, short for Humans of My Institution, is one part college-specific social network and one part recruiter tool connecting students with jobs via alumni. The platform began as a website built by college kids who were disappointed with the lack of campus recruiting in their small Minnesota town and has grown to become a network of thousands of users across 15 schools, changing how companies connect with students on campus. https://homi.io

Contact

Minnesota Recruiters

+1 (763) 607-3768