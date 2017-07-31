We have often seen a discrepancy between what the GMB Dashboard tells you and what the actual page your customers are seeing shows

Local SEO Guide, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Agency catering to local businesses has introduced Locadium, a new tool that notifies businesses of Google My Business profile changes.

“Our clients regularly experienced Google My Business page data changes without any warning from Google,” said Andrew Shotland, Local SEO Guide CEO. “Changes range from minor annoyances, such as an auto dealer’s GMB image getting changed to a picture of a cat or a half-eaten slice of pizza, to potentially significant revenue disruptors, including publication of an incorrect phone number for hundreds of national chain store locations.

Shotland said Locadium was at first only available to Local SEO Guide clients, but the company opted to make it available to anyone after other SEO firms expressed interest in the tool.

“A few weeks ago, we asked 54 SEOs on Twitter how many of them had experienced unapproved updates to their GMB pages in the past six months. A whopping 78 percent experienced this concern.”

Locadium’s differentiator is providing independent verification of GMB page data changes. “Other services offering GMB change-tracking rely solely on Google My Business’ API to track alerts that Google already provides to businesses via emails and the GMB Dashboard,” said Dan Leibson, Local SEO Guide vice president of search. “Locadium is unique. While it also uses the GMB API to track what Google tells you is happening to your listing, we independently verify what is happening on the GMB page that appears live in Google. We have often seen a discrepancy between what the GMB Dashboard tells you and what the actual page your customers are seeing shows. Locadium was built to catch these problems that business owners often don’t even know are occurring.”

Locadium is offered as a subscription service for local businesses and agencies. Subscription packages start at $5/month for a single location with significant volume discounts for multiple locations. More information can be found at https://www.locadium.com/.

Why Did We Call It “Locadium”?

The service’s original name was “Evil Twin”, but we thought it would be easier for someone to pitch their boss on getting budget for a service that sounded more scientific. A few beers later, we came up with “Locadium”.

About Local SEO Guide

Local SEO Guide is an SEO agency founded in 2006 to help single and multi-location businesses succeed at search engine optimization. The company specializes in SEO audits & strategy for retailers, ecommerce, media and B2B sites. In 2016, Local SEO Guide published the largest ever statistical study of Google’s Local SEO Ranking Factors. More information can be found at http://www.localseoguide.com/