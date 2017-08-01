SpyTrack Nano Powered by Innovation.

Rewire Security, a well-known security devices specialist in the United Kingdom, has announced the launch of one of the smallest personal tracking devices in the world. SpyTrack Nano from Rewire Security is a portable tracking device that allows for people, vehicles, and assets to be located in real-time. SpyTrack Nano has been built to bring high-quality hardware and software together, to be the perfect personal tracking and locating device that can be used internationally. It has been built with the need for functionality, discretion, and ease of carrying in mind. The tracker features an impeccable 10-day standby time; IP65-rated, water-resistant housing and an easy-to-use mobile app to make it easier to locate anyone or anything, anywhere in the world, using nothing but your smartphone.

The rise of the technical era has made GPS tracking devices extremely popular in personal security, and after the latest innovations, these devices have become affordable for both individuals and small businesses. Using a portable GPS tracker, businesses are able to locate their workers who are on the road on a daily basis, and concerned families are able to locate their loved ones in real-time whenever it’s necessary. Knowing that you can easily locate what’s important to you in just a few seconds by using your smartphone puts your mind at ease, and you can’t put a price on peace of mind.

The SpyTrack Nano weighs only 60 grams and features dual-band GPS and GLONASS satellite connectivity to deliver up to 1-2 meters location accuracy anywhere around the globe. SpyTrack Nano has a compact and durable design, it can easily be concealed in clothing, purses, and jacket pockets, and offers an optional waterproof, magnetic case for attaching it to a vehicle.

According to Bilen Saribardak, Rewire Security’s Managing Director, “Portable GPS trackers are the best way to make sure that something or someone is where they are supposed to be. We have been working on SpyTrack for the past few months to provide our customers with the perfect personal tracking solution. The SpyTrack Nano has been manufactured with high-quality materials to improve its durability, and we have developed an innovative, cloud-based GPS tracking software, and IOS and Android apps to make it easier to access the location data easily, whenever you want. SpyTrack Nano is affordable and it will significantly enhance the safety of field personnel, as well as family members.”

SpyTrack Nano works in synchronization with SpyTrack data centres to store the location data in the cloud for up to 180 days. SpyTrack cloud tracking software can be accessed on a PC, tablet, or smartphone and offers advanced features, such as geo-fence zones, movement alarms, speed alarms, previous route history, and an SOS button that alerts an authorized phone number in case of an emergency.

The SpyTrack Nano is now on sale at rewiresecurity.co.uk/spytrack.