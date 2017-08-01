Four iPhones and a tablet streaming live video SIGGRAPH 2017 is an ideal venue for us to showcase this professional-grade solution that further enhances the use of smartphones and tablets as filmmaking devices.

Cinamaker, the exclusive mobile application of its kind for multi-camera live streaming and recording of HD video, announces its attendance at SIGGRAPH 2017: The world's largest, most influential annual conference and exhibition in computer graphics and interactive techniques.

The event, which runs from July 30th to August 3rd at the Los Angeles Convention Center, will include live demonstrations of and opportunities to use the many video production services Cinamaker offers.

These benefits range from providing professionals with high-quality and affordable solution for fast video production to access across a multitude of devices, such smartphones, tablets and digital cameras with Wi-Fi capabilities.

In addition to its user-friendly interface and plug-and-play design, Cinamaker, captures the multi-angle dimensions – and has editing tools – that are essential for shooting (and uploading for viewers to watch) breaking news, time-sensitive events and other critical milestones.

“SIGGRAPH 2017 is an ideal venue for us to showcase this professional-grade solution that further enhances the use of smartphones and tablets as filmmaking devices. Our application, which is interactive and easily adaptable to a person's specifications or real-time circumstances, is the only resource that gives users what they want when they need it,” says Benjamin Nowak, Founder of Cinamaker.

ABOUT CINAMAKER

Headquartered in Atlanta, Cinamaker revolutionizes multi-camera and multi-angle HD video recording. This application, which is available for iOS and Android devices, enables users to edit and live stream videos from their smartphones or tablets. With its emphasis on speed and ease of use, Cinamaker is an effective – and affordable – way to produce professional content of the highest caliber.

For more information, visit http://www.cinamaker.net or contact Andre Bourque, Director of Communications at (503) 539-7472.