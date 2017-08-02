Osama Khabab Today our clientele includes names like Johnson & Johnson, Proctor & Gamble and Unilever. Our goal is to become a cost-effective digital content production resource for brands and simplify the process of media production.

MotionCue started off its operations back in 2008 as an explainer video agency. MotionCue has recently expanded its portfolio and offer more services to its clients. MotionCue is now a full service digital agency offering video production, branding, social media marketing and web design.

Recently MotionCue has seen itself partnering with world renowned agencies such as DDB, BBDO, JWT and J3 to support production of digital content for brands. Numerous startups are also working with MotionCue to develop their social media marketing strategies.

Speaking with the founder earlier this year at CEBIT Australia, Osama said:

“It was a wonderful to see so many startups interested in investing in video marketing, video is the king of content and there is no denying it. That is why we have integrated videos and stories in all our offerings – From explainer videos to website design and social media promotion, we help create a compelling and consistent story that gets their message air time and build brand advocates.”

MotionCue is recipient of numerous awards which includes “Best Agency Worldwide” by Elance in 2016.

With close to 9 years of experience in the industry, MotionCue has been successful in creating an awesome clientele based on its principle that it ‘cares’ about its customers.