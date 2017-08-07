After decades as an armed professional, I’m extremely proud to now be a partner in what I would describe as the most compressive firearms education community in existence. - Adam Painchaud, President and Co-Founder

Adam Painchaud, President, Co-Founder and Master Instructor, is launching his new generation E3 Firearms Association to empower, educate and entertain the firearms community in a manner never before seen in firearms training.

About The President and Co-Founder

Adam Painchaud is one of the most highly-regarded, small unit tactics and advanced firearms skills instructors in America and the world. He is Army Ranger and Airborne qualified, being a senior non-commissioned officer with over 22 years of experience in both active duty and reserve time. He has completed federal investigations, as well as protective services missions worldwide, including missions for the war against terrorism.

Painchaud and team have developed a new generation training experience, the elite destination for everyone from life-long firearms enthusiasts, law enforcement and military, to the average person who wants to take their firearms proficiency, safety, education and enjoyment many levels higher. E3 Firearms Association will launch in late September, 2017.

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, E3 Firearms Association provides the best trainers and experts, outstanding online and live experiences, and exclusive VIP events to make members more proficient and knowledgeable, while keeping their families safe. Each member enjoys a best-in-class elite experience, tailored to their current skill level.

Why E3 Firearms Association is Different

At E3 Firearms Association, trainers and instructors don’t tell members what to do, instead they teach students best practices and objective-based training so that they can make their own decisions. Members discover the most effective strategies and methods for making any firearms enthusiast a master, no matter the level they are at now, delivered by an innovative hybrid proprietary online, offline and live training system, customized for each individual student.

Brian Johnson CEO and Co-Founder of E3 Firearms Association said, “We sought out to find the finest instructor and executive that could fulfill the vision we have to bring extremely effective content and training to all levels of the firearms community creating massive results for enthusiast, concealed carry, families, moms, beginners and even high agency and Special Forces level people of all kinds. We knew Adam was the right guy for the job.”

E3 Firearms Association was born to bring empowerment and education that makes firearms lifestyle enthusiasts safer. More details can be found at http://www.E3FirearmsAssociation.com

Adam Painchaud President, Co-Founder of E3 Firearms Association said, “After decades as an armed professional, having built the most respected firearms training academy in the country, I’ve had tremendous opportunity and exposure to all facets of firearms training. I’m extremely proud to now be a partner in what I would describe as the most compressive firearms education community in existence.”

About E3 Firearms Association:

President Adam Painchaud, former VP of Sig Sauer Academy, is spearheading a new generation training and fully-integrated online and offline firearms experience with the E3 Firearms Association. Painchaud has deep experience including military positions, tactical operations and law enforcement support. Adam is con-currently a police officer and special deputy sheriff (SWAT) in his home state of New Hampshire. He is the driving force behind the creation and growth of E3 Firearms Association.