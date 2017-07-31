2018 National Financial Plan Competition Call for Entries

The competition allows for extensive learning opportunities for the students. These include: developing a personal financial plan following submission guidelines, as a semi-finalist presenting the plan via webinar and finally as a finalist presenting their plans live in front of experienced financial professionals - a realistic career experience.

In 2018, the Finals will be held at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC as part of the 2018 IARFC Biltmore Conference. Competing teams and their professor will be flown to Asheville for their final presentation, network with financial professionals and enjoy the amenities of the Biltmore estate.

“Watching these young students compete is heartening as we look at the future of our profession in action,” related IARFC Chairman H. Stephen Bailey, MRFC. “Those who can relate to the judges in a down to earth manner while presenting their financial facts and figures usually perform well in this competition.”

Professors must have their university registered by September 1 with the names of the student teams due by September 15. The Case Study will be sent out to students on September 20 with the completed plans due not later than 11/20/17.

Along with the competition, the IARFC will be hosting continuing education events, an awards banquet with Keynote Speaker, Ric Edelman, RFC® - widely regarded as one of the nation’s top financial consultants, specialty tours and an ethics program. “The venue is exciting and a reminder of the entrepreneurial spirit of past industrialists,” continues Bailey. “Today the Biltmore estate remains the family owned enterprise.

The National Financial Plan Competition relies on Corporate Sponsorship and individual sponsorship from its members. These members are very interested in helping students in financial programs have a real world experience – the financial plan being a core product for a client. The competition also provides opportunities for students to network and gain insight from experienced financial consultants.

To find out more information about the 2018 National Financial Plan Competition, go to the IARFC website or contact Susan Cappa at plancomp(at)iarfc.org.