Disabled Veterans National Foundation Issues Mid-Year Program Report

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) (http://www.dvnf.org) has issued its program report for the first half of 2017.

The organization’s two primary programs, Capacity Building Grants and the Health & Comfort program, have reached veterans all throughout the United States so far in 2017.

DVNF’s Health & Comfort program sends critically-needed items like clothing, toiletries, and other vital goods to homeless and low-income veterans at stand down events and shelters. This program has already reached veterans in at least twelve different states through eleven shipments, including two shipments of suits of suits for veterans pursuing jobs.

As for the organization’s Capacity Building Grants, it had one open session of grants in the spring, granting $436,000 to 32 organizations. The Capacity Building Grants are DVNF’s way of touching the lives of veterans through organizational partners throughout the country who offer programs that make a difference for veterans in their respective communities in their own unique ways.

“One of the most difficult things for us to do as a nonprofit is celebrate accomplishments, knowing there are so many more veterans in need of help,” said DVNF Chief Executive Officer, Joseph VanFonda (USMC SgtMaj Ret.). “However, it is important to measure the impact of our programs, and we feel that we’re on the right track for a great year.”

DVNF has set a $1 million goal in grant funding for 2017, and will announce a new group grant recipients soon. Its goal for the Health & Comfort program is to send 20 shipments for the year. In addition, it will also host its first resource fair for veterans in the Washington, DC area in November.

For more, visit http://www.dvnf.org.

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.

