Katapult Accelerator has selected 12 start-ups to join the accelerator programme starting today, July 31st 2017. After reviewing 1,000 impact-focused start-ups from all over the world, these 12 start-ups from a variety of fields and backgrounds all use exponential technology to solve the grand challenges of the world.

“These start-ups are helping us see how we can use exponential technologies like artificial intelligence to improve the state of the world, the environment, education, health or other fields. We selected the start-ups based on their novel approach to using exponential technologies and for their potential to become successful businesses,” says Anders H. Lier, Chairman and co-founder of Katapult Accelerator.

Katapult Accelerator welcomes the 12 start-ups to Oslo, Norway on July 31st 2017. They will follow a unique and tailored three-month programme and curriculum. Katapult will help scale their innovations by mentoring, training and providing them with valuable support. Katapult Accelerator also provides a network of additional investors that can boost the start-ups in their next phase of development, including a partnership with the Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator (ERA) in New York City. Each start-up will also receive USD 100,000 as start-up capital.