With the educational focus on safe crane operations at ICUEE 2017, Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau (CICB) will be reprising its NCCCO prep training for Articulating Boom Crane Operators. The training, which debuted at the last event with outstanding response from the industry, will be held on October 4th.

The training will prepare the attendees to take their OSHA-recognized and ANSI-accredited written exams provided by the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) on October 5th with onsite test scoring and instant results. In addition, the attendees will also receive a complimentary 3-day registration to the expo.

"This is an excellent opportunity for expo attendees to earn or renew their CCO certifications while attending the premier trade show for utility professionals and construction contractors,” noted Craig Epperson, President, and CEO of CICB.

The Construction and Utility Equipment Exposition (ICUEE), also known as The Demo Expo, takes place October 3–5 in Louisville, KY. ICUEE is the renowned event for utility industry professionals to gain comprehensive insight into the latest technologies, innovations, insights, and trends affecting their industry.

About CICB:

Headquartered in Orlando, FL since 1969 with a second training facility in Houston, TX, Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau (CICB) provides customized training for every type of lifting equipment and inspection services worldwide. CICB's professionally trained instructors and subject matter experts are not only NCCCO Accredited Practical Examiners, but are NCCCO Certified as Mobile, Overhead & Articulating Crane Operators, Riggers, Signalpersons, Lift Directors and Crane Inspectors. CICB's instructors have been awarded the prestigious Top Trainer Award in 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2009.