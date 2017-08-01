As the introduction of new wireless and IoT products accelerates, far too often the testing of these products is neglected due to cost and complexity, leading to negative performance and customer experiences. AdauraTech is the developer of high performance RF testing equipment that not only keeps up with wireless innovation, but enables both startups and incumbents alike to easily and cost-effectively test their wireless products. And today, AdauraTech introduced the next generation of its 4-channel programmable digital RF attenuators which significantly simplify wireless testing while ensuring ultra-high performance.

Like it’s predecessors, the new AdauraTech AD-USB4AR2 attenuators feature a unique design that provides 4 channels in one compact package – but this new solution also introduces innovative new engineering to deliver exceptional chain-to-chain isolation, greater than 100dB. The result is a solution that enables the testing of a much wider range of wireless applications with improved results, delivered at a better price and with greater ease of use than existing solutions on the market.

“For too long, the incredible innovation of the wireless industry has been somewhat offset by the fact that many of the new products brought to market simply don’t perform as intended in the real world, all because they weren’t tested properly or – sometimes – at all,” said Blaise Yen, CEO of AdauraTech. “There’s a simple reason for this: RF testing has traditionally been far too expensive, and way too complex. AdauraTech’s sole mission is to remove those barriers to proper wireless testing.”

AdauraTech's multiple channel attenuators offer a compact package with a single digital interface to control multiple channels. For many applications, 63dB of total attenuation and chain-to-chain isolation is sufficient to provide excellent performance – but more advanced applications require even greater capabilities. AdauraTech’s AD-USB4AR2 provides greater than 100dB of chain-to-chain isolation with a patent pending new design, which significantly suppresses adjacent RF leakage levels. All of this is done with a design that keeps the cost down, and is paired with AdauraTech’s software for ease of use.

“AdauraTech provides Quantenna with reliable, cost-effective solutions for our ever-expanding RF test requirements in both our laboratory and factory environments,” said Ray Ho, Engineering Manager at Quantenna. “In our testing, the new AD-USB4AR2 attenuators have extremely consistent performance from channel to channel, and the reliability is exceptional.”

Why is a revolution in wireless testing needed?

While the wireless industry reaches new technological breakthroughs in efficiency and affordability, the supporting infrastructure of test & measurement equipment has changed very little. High cost and complexity have long reigned supreme. This causes problems for both small and large corporations alike:



Small startups in IoT and wireless industries cannot afford the large expense and complexity of yesterday’s testing equipment, which means they often don’t validate if their wireless products will actually work in the real world. Too often this results in a negative experience for their customers which impacts customer loyalty.

Large companies need to innovate quickly to stay competitive, and in order to do so, they need high performance testing equipment that is easy to implement and use, while also being dependable enough to handle heavy testing loads for years to come.

AdauraTech solves both of these issues with integrated hardware and software solutions that deliver ultra-high performance with easy computer control in a compact form factor. For more information on our products or to contact us, please visit http://adauratech.com/.

Avaialbility

The AdauraTech AD-USB4AR2 programmable digital attenuators are available now, and can be ordered here.

About AdauraTech

AdauraTech develops high performance, low cost RF testing equipment that makes it affordable to test the billions of IoT and wireless devices that need to connect to wireless networks today. AdauraTech develops advanced RF testing equipment that leverages innovative, patent-pending design to dramatically reduce the cost of proper RF testing, all while introducing unparalleled ease of use.

Founded in 2013 by RF, microwave and system automation professionals, AdauraTech is located in California’s Silicon Valley. Our products and software are used by wireless communication product developers in nearly every industry, from military, to commercial, to academia. We currently serve customers on four continents. For more information visit http://adauratech.com/.