Renaissance®, the leader in pre-K–12 learning analytics, today announced the appointment of Daniel Hamburger as the company’s chief executive officer, effective immediately.

“We interviewed several strong candidates for the CEO role,” said Tarim Wasim, managing director at Hellman & Friedman and Renaissance board chairman. “It became clear that Daniel’s passion for education, his extensive leadership experience and his track record of growth made him the ideal fit. At his previous companies, he earned a reputation for building strong cultures based on core values, accelerating innovation and enhancing the student experience—all of which are essential to Renaissance.”

Hamburger brings 30 years of experience in leading global businesses and driving profitable growth through technology-based innovation across the education, healthcare, technology, and services markets. Most recently, he was the president, chief executive officer, and director of Adtalem Global Education (formerly DeVry Education Group, NYSE: ATGE), a global higher education leader with $1.8 billion in revenues. Hamburger led DeVry from 2006 through 2016 and drove its transformation from a domestic, single university to an industry-leading institution serving students across multiple geographies and disciplines.

Prior to his time at DeVry, Hamburger served as chief executive officer of Indeliq, a SaaS-based education division of Accenture. Before that, he served as president, Internet commerce, for W.W. Grainger. Daniel earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in industrial and operations engineering from the University of Michigan and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

“Renaissance has a rich history, an incredibly mission-driven team, and an innovative portfolio of solutions that enable educators and students to succeed,” Hamburger said. “I look forward to working with our team to continue to deliver the efficient, effective and reliable solutions educators need to improve academic outcomes and drive phenomenal student growth.”

Mike Evans, who has served as Renaissance interim CEO for the past six months while the CEO search was conducted, will continue with the company in his role of chief financial officer. Wasim shared that “on behalf of the Renaissance board of directors, I’d like to express my gratitude to Mike. He took on the interim role with enthusiasm, diligence, and focus and propelled the organization forward in a short amount of time. I am confident Daniel will build upon Mike’s steady leadership to drive Renaissance’s continued success.”

About Renaissance

Renaissance® is the leader in pre-K–12 learning analytics, enabling teachers, curriculum creators, and educators to drive phenomenal student growth. Renaissance’s solutions help educators analyze, customize, and plan personalized learning paths for students, allowing time for what matters: creating energizing learning experiences in the classroom. Founded by parents, upheld by educators, and enriched by data scientists, Renaissance knows learning is a continual journey, from year to year and for a lifetime. Our data-driven, personalized solutions are currently used in over one-third of U.S. schools and more than 60 countries around the world. For more information, visit http://www.renaissance.com.