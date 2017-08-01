Energy Management Collaborative Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 3M Championship PGA Champions Tour The 3M Championship is a cornerstone program for EMC to give back to the local community in our home state of Minnesota

Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) today announced its continued corporate sponsorship of the 3M Championship PGA Champions Tour, which marks its 25th anniversary this year. The tournament takes place August 4-6, 2017, at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, MN with a variety of events throughout the week. An event sponsor since 2006, EMC hosts the Pro-Am Draw Party on Tuesday, August 1, and the Pro-Am events Tuesday through Thursday, August 1-3. The turnkey lighting solutions provider will greet tournament attendees at its skybox location on the 18th green throughout tournament play.

This great week of golf kicks off with a Pro-Am on Monday, July 31, followed by the fan-favorite Accenture Executive Women's Pro-Am on Tuesday, which will be hosted once again by LPGA legend Nancy Lopez.

Defending champion Joe Durant returns to defend his title against a field that includes two-time champion Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Minnesota-native Tom Lehman, and PGA Tour Champions rookies David Toms and Steve Flesch.

Minnesota’s largest professional sports-related charity, the 3M Championship will donate $1.3 million in support of healthcare programs at Allina Health and has donated more than $25 million dollars since the tournament's inception in 1993.

“The 3M Championship is a cornerstone program for EMC to give back to the local community in our home state of Minnesota," said EMC President & CEO Jerry Johnson. “We are honored to be a sponsor again this year.”

About EMC

Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) provides energy efficient Lighting + Controls + IoT solutions for a broad range of retail, commercial, industrial and government clients in North and South America. Since 2003, the company has used its trademarked project management approach, EnergyMAXX, to successfully implement turnkey lighting upgrade projects, saving multinational clients over 3 billion kilowatt-hours of energy.

About the 3M Championship

A PGA Champions Tour event, the 3M Championship presented by Post-It® Products is one of the favorite stops for Champions Tour professionals. Managed by ProLinks Sports, the tournament benefits Allina Health healthcare programs.