We are very enthusiastic about this new concept and see it as an exceptional opportunity to encourage the growth of sailing.

The nation's foremost sailing experts will gather this fall in Annapolis to provide guidance and share expertise as part of the largest educational sailing symposium ever assembled.

The American Sailing Summit in Annapolis, presented by the Annapolis Boat Shows in partnership with Cruising World, SAIL, and Blue Water Sailing magazines, will launch October 5-12, 2017 at the Naval Academy Club at the United States Naval Academy.

The Annapolis Boat Shows has bundled its preeminent educational programs, Cruisers University, Take the Wheel, and First Sail Workshop, with eight days of workshops, on-board training, and educational seminars led by some of the top names in sailing: Pam Wall, Jimmy Cornell, Ralph Naranjo, Nigel Calder, Jimmy Cornell, Behan Gifford, Jean Levine & Jeff Grossman, John & Amanda Neal, Lin Pardey, Andy Schell, and Paul & Sheryl Shard.

"We are very enthusiastic about this new concept and see it as an exceptional opportunity to encourage the growth of sailing. For the past few years we have offered sailing programs to thousands of new and accomplished sailors. The American Sailing Summit in Annapolis will take these educational activities to whole new level by bringing together all major sailing education programs into one venue," said Paul Jacobs, president of the Annapolis Boat Shows.

Sailors will choose from more than one hundred courses and workshops that explore all aspects of sailing - from beginning sailing to blue water passage making and everything in between. Topics include boat selection, preparedness, outfitting, engine & electrical systems, anchoring, safety, rigging & sails, budget, insurance, galley essentials, and storm survival tactics, as well as on-board lessons and sea trials.

"We are pleased to introduce the American Sailing Summit in Annapolis at our great new Naval Academy Club venue. The layout of the Club lends itself nicely to concurrent programs in high quality meeting rooms with excellent food service options for breakfast and lunch, and just a short walk to the boat show," Jacobs added.

Most courses take place during the 48th United States Sailboat Show, October 5-9, 2017, when tens of thousands of sailors visit Annapolis to shop for boats, network, and purchase sailing gear for the year.

Workshops and onboard trainings include:

Cruisers University - A comprehensive curriculum on cruising and boat preparedness offering 60 courses over four days.

First Sail Workshop - Learn to sail aboard a Beneteau First 22.

Take the Wheel - Searching for the sailboat of your dreams? Classroom and on-board sessions with meals and entertainment.

Couples Caribbean Cruising & Catamaran Cruising - Personalized training with Jean Levine & Jeff Grossman from Two Can Sail

Offshore Cruising with John and Amanda Neal, Nigel Calder and Pete McGonagle, sponsored by Blue Water Sailing

Make Your Escape - Six cruising workshops sponsored by Cruising World

Sailing South - ICW to the Caribbean with Nigel Calder, Jimmy Cornell, Tom Hale, Paul & Sheryl Shard, and Dave Skolnick, sponsored by SAIL

Free Daily Seminars on Sailing at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel

See the American Sailing Summit webpage for course descriptions, instructors and registration.

For additional information on the United States Sailboat Show.

#