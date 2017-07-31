Impact Advisors, LLC, a leading provider of healthcare information technology services, announced today that it has been named a recipient of Consulting Magazine’s Excellence in Social & Community Investment Award. The firm is being recognized for its employee-motivated volunteer project work with the Florida Hospital for Children.

The Social & Community Investment Award recognizes firms for outstanding client service, either on a pro bono, heavily discounted, or volunteer basis in either local communities or globally. Impact Advisors will be among the eighteen firms recognized at the 4th annual Social & Community Awards Gala Dinner on September 14th at the University Club of New York.

In April, Impact Advisors, along with representatives from Southwest Airlines, the Orlando Magic, and the Miss Florida organization, delivered 200 backpacks to patients at Florida Hospital for Children in Orlando, Florida. Staff members filled the bags with craft supplies and games, then delivered them with a personalized luggage tag and a special message to each recipient. The firm was in Orlando for its annual team retreat, ImpactPalooza.

“It was truly an honor to partner with the Florida Hospital for Children for this special backpack delivery,” said Andy Smith, co-founder and President at Impact Advisors. Smith went on to say, “This volunteer project is just one of the many ways our associates consistently demonstrate our commitment to caring for and serving our collective communities.”

“Our mission is ‘to create a positive Impact’ and being there to personally witness the positive impact we created for the Florida Hospital for Children was so very special,” agrees Michael Nutter, Happyologist at Impact Advisors. “Knowing the care that each member of our Impact Advisors family genuinely delighted in as they built their backpacks – all to make a positive difference in the lives of these children – created a most memorable experience for everyone.”

A list of this year’s winning firms will be available online at http://www.consultingmag.com/rankings/social-community-investment.

Impact Advisors adds this latest honor to a growing list of industry and workplace awards that includes being named Best in KLAS for eight consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain’s Chicago Business Fast Fifty, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare and Becker’s Hospital Review’s 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare. In addition, Vice President, Lydon Neumann recently received honors as one of Consulting Magazine’s Top 25 Consultants of 2017.

About Impact Advisors, LLC

Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare information technology consulting firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, implementation and optimization services. Our comprehensive suite of patient access, clinical and revenue cycle services span the lifecycle of our clients’ needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting, and IT experience. The firm has earned a number of prestigious industry and workplace awards including Best in KLAS® for eight consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain’s Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as “best place to work” awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker’s Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.