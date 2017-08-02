Rocket Matter, the leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced its partnership with LOGICFORCE, a top provider of IT and security services to law firms. This major new partnership makes Rocket Matter’s software the preferred cloud application for LOGICFORCE’s law firm clients.

The partnership with Rocket Matter gives LOGICFORCE clients access to the industry’s leading time and billing software. Additionally, LOGICFORCE consultants will have access to high-level, detailed training through Rocket Matter’s Certified Expert training program.

“We’re very happy to be working with LOGICFORCE to bring Rocket Matter to their partner law firms,” says Rocket Matter CEO, Larry Port. “As the first cloud-based legal practice management software on the market, Rocket Matter has the trusted reputation and impeccable track record mid-size firms look for when moving to the cloud.”

Gulam Zade of LOGICFORCE agrees with Port. “A lot of medium-sized firms are founded by attorneys that are used to proprietary systems in Big Law offices. We look forward to showing our clients that there are cutting-edge cloud-based practice management solutions available that can grow with them into the future.”

About Rocket Matter

Rocket Matter, LLC helps law firms offer better client service and also increase revenues by more than 20%. Founded in 2008 as the first cloud-based product on the market, Rocket Matter offers an all-in-one legal practice management platform with the most powerful, easy-to-use time and billing software in the industry. When law firms want to make more money, go paperless, or increase confidence in their trust accounting, Rocket Matter helps them achieve those goals. With award-winning customer service based in the United States, it’s no wonder thousands of law firms swear by Rocket Matter.

Learn more at http://www.rocketmatter.com

About LOGICFORCE

LOGICFORCE was founded in 1995 and is dedicated to providing IT, Cyber Security, eDiscovery, Document Review, and Digital Forensic services to law firms throughout the United States. When law firms want to make IT a competitive advantage and improve financial performance, they turn to LOGICFORCE.

Learn more at http://www.logicforce.com/