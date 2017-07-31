Hobsons, the leading provider of student success solutions, today announced that its college and career readiness platform Naviance was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best College and Career Readiness Solution category. Finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.

Naviance is a comprehensive K-12 college and career readiness platform used by nearly 10,000 schools and districts across the United States. The platform helps districts and schools align student strengths and interests to post-secondary goals, improving student outcomes and providing a clear, personalized path to success. Naviance is powered by Hobsons, the global leader in college and career readiness technology.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Naviance was awarded top honor of its category, as one of 160 finalists across the 34 education technology categories.

“I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2017 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by combining new technologies with research about how people learn in order to respond to student and educator needs.” said Bridget Foster, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.

“With the immense amount of innovation taking place in the education technology industry, we are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in creating top-notch solutions and making a positive impact,” said Kate Cassino, Hobsons CEO. “We celebrate the Naviance team for their drive for excellence, and relentless focus on creating the best possible tools and experience for our clients, students and their families to prepare for and achieve their post-secondary goals.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Winner Ceremony in San Francisco on July 26 at the Education Impact Symposium, hosted by the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.

