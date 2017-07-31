Cliff is a tremendous asset protection leader, and is widely recognized by his industry peers as an expert and as a mentor.

New Albany, Indiana July 31, 2017 – FireKing Security Group announced today the hiring of Cliff Stepp as Senior Advisor- Product Innovation and Customer Solutions. Cliff will report to the FireKing Product and Engineering Group and will facilitate the development of customized hardware and software solutions for the company’s extensive retail customer base. Cliff is a seasoned Loss Prevention executive with over 30 years industry experience. His strategic knowledge of industry developments, combined with hands-on experience as a security expert will provide FireKing with a tremendous resource as it continues to develop industry leading security and cash management solutions.

“I am excited to join FireKing and help the company tailor new and innovative solutions for the retail and restaurant industries,” said Mr. Stepp. “I have collaborated with the FireKing team for many years and have admired their commitment to the asset protection industry. They have differentiated themselves with truly unique hardware and software solutions. I believe that I can use my industry experience to help design a new generation of solutions for their customers.”

Cliff Stepp comes to FireKing after recently retiring from a 30 year career at Yum! Brands in Louisville, Kentucky. His last position at Yum! was Director of Asset Protection. In addition to experience with his previous employer, Cliff has been a leader in the asset protection/loss prevention industry and has chaired, presided, or been a senior officer for numerous industry and law enforcement groups. Prior to his career at Yum!, Cliff spent 10 years as a law enforcement officer.

“Cliff is a tremendous asset protection leader, and is widely recognized by his industry peers as an expert and as a mentor,” said Mark Essig, CEO of FireKing. “We are honored to have Cliff join our team. Our continued efforts to design the best solutions in the industry begins with listening to our customers. Cliff’s experience in the field, and the respect he has within the industry, will help us continue to innovate and provide specific solutions for all of our customers’ needs.”

ABOUT FIREKING SECURITY GROUP:

FKI Security Group manufactures a broad array of security products with best-in-class service and support for businesses. They operate in over 85 countries around the world, delivering products and services focused solely on protecting customers' assets, people, and vital information. FKI Security Group's brands FireKing fireproof filing cabinets, along with Summit, Ascent and NKL cash-management solutions. Additional information about FireKing is available at http://www.fireking.com.