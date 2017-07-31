Michael C. Henderson Michael is a seasoned market research professional with 24 years of experience in the research industry

Phronesis Partners today announced the onboarding of Michael Henderson as Vice President for Sales & Client Success. Michael is a seasoned market research professional with 24 years of experience in the research industry. His 10 years of working experience in client side organizations allows him to better serve client needs and leverage Phronesis’ research offerings. He has a strong track record of leading large, cross-functional teams to generate outstanding results.

Prior to Phronesis, Michael has worked at several large research suppliers in a variety of roles, from overseeing client services, project management, operations, and analytics, to sales. In his previous assignment, Michael worked with a large online panel sample and data collection provider in the capacity of VP, Sales where he provided subject matter expertise in survey design, sampling, data collection, data analysis and research recommendations to internal team and clients. He has also served large research consulting firms and leading market research consulting firms at various leadership positions. He has a Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior and has taught various college courses in Marketing and Management.

At Phronesis, he will be responsible for expanding the business in the U.S., especially in the area of primary research.

Phronesis Partners, one of the fastest growing research and consulting establishments globally, offers unique and actionable insights to deliver research & intelligence solutions for businesses.

