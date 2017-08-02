BoreSight Minerals LLC Announces 4 New Board Members and Consultant

Salt Lake City, UT: Utah-based BoreSight Minerals LLC has announced the seating of four new board members and an additional mining consultant.

New to the board are Tracy Smith, former mining manager and senior geologist at Rio Tinto’s Kennecott Mine; Stuart Burgess, a specialist in exploration and mining property development; Arthur Mendenhall, a geologist with over 35 years in exploration and development; and Chris Summers, a senior finance professional with extensive experience in mining and exploration.

In addition, Abani Ranjan Samal, PhD, CPG, RM-SME, an expert in mineral evaluation and advanced geostatistical appreciation in mining has been named consultant to BoreSight. He was also with Rio Tinto’s Kennecott operation.

Tracy Smith, Vice President of Operations

Tracy most recently was Mine Manager at Rio Tinto’s Kennecott Mine at Bingham, Utah; prior to that he was Business Improvement Manager for Rio Tinto at the Kennecott Mine; Tracy was Superintendent of Geology and Senior Staff Geologist for Kennecott. He is certified as sixth degree Lean/Six Sigma Black Belt and was a business improvement project leader for Kennecott Copper. He has extensive field experience as an exploration geologist and as a “Qualified Person” professional geologist.

He has over 25 years of Safe Work experience in the mining industry including; exploration, technical, business improvement and management roles.

Tracy has worked in open pit and underground environments to develop and produce economic metals and commodities in the U.S. and internationally. He has authored and led training as well as conducted development workshops. He is also the author of many professional papers that have been published within the geosciences community. Tracy has over six years’ experience in leading a broad spectrum of mining and administrative projects for Kennecott and Rio Tinto.

Stuart Burgess, Exploration and Mining Property Development.

Stuart’s most recent mining development projects include taking a major role in developing a specialty silica sands company from a $100,000 startup to a $100,000,000 buyout offer from a major international oilfield services provider.

He facilitated the closure of $5,000,000 low interest financing loan while building a full exploration program to produce an NI 43-101 reserves report as V.P. of Exploration for WPCC in Nevada.

Stuart is a featured keynote speaker on the benefits of mineral development at the upcoming Spirit of Entrepreneurial Conference in Nassau and is currently completing two mineral valuations worth approximately $20,000,000.

Stuart Burgess is a lecturer at universities and industry conferences around the world on mining history, sustainability and exploration trends. Through the company he co-founded, Burgex Inc., he is an active consultant on over a dozen emerging mining and exploration projects throughout the United States and the world. Stuart has been featured in Forbes Magazine and currently is in an active dialog with several heads of state to develop countrywide mineral diversification programs.

Arthur J. Mendenhall, Geologist

Arthur Mendenhall is a professional SME registered geologist and has over 35 years of experience in precious metals geology. He has extensive experience in the applied geological sciences. His experience includes mine site geologic work to boots on the ground exploration. He has broad experience in sulfide analysis and thin section studies. He has the ability to think outside the box when it comes to identifying potential locations of ore deposits.

Most recently, he spent nine years with Kennecott Utah Copper Corporation where he updated metallurgical models using the MineSite Program by collecting samples, lithologging tails, concentrates, and thin sections from Bingham Canyon Mine. He also did microscope and image analysis work on copper sulfide minerals.

Arthur has extensive experience drilling, sampling, lithology and mapping underground and surface structures. He has held a number of management positions with companies including Kennecott, North American Exploration, TRW and Kerr McGee Corp.

Chris Summers, Chief Financial Officer

Chris is a senior finance professional with extensive experience in mining and exploration activities and over 20 years in financial management. Chris earned an MBA from Westminster College in Salt Lake City, UT and has completed courses in Ore Body Knowledge / Strategic Mine Planning (Rio Tinto), Professional Negotiation and Influencing, Mineral Economics (Colorado School of Mines) and Rio Tinto’s Operations Leadership Development Program (Rio Tinto / Duke University).

Chris has held various senior finance and business analysis roles with Rio Tinto and Nyrstar and has represented several mining companies as a senior consultant in finance M&A related roles. He has played a vital role in analyzing and reviewing key mining and exploration projects and has helped secure funding used to advance several high profile projects.

Abani Ranjan Samal, PhD

Dr. Samal is a principal in GeoGlobal, LLC, and is recognized for conducting strategic evaluations of mineral exploration programs. He evaluates the technical merits of a project and identifies risks and opportunities in the life of the mine (LOM) process. He is an expert in the field of mining financing.

Prior to GeoGlobal, Dr. Samal was a principal advisor to Rio Tinto’s Kennecott mine, providing analysis and direction through the improvement of the resource estimation process.

His mineral experience extends from precious metals to iron ore, uranium, diamond, borate and bauxite.

He was senior geologist/geostatistician team lead for Pincock, Allen and Holt (now RPM Global) in Denver, where his clients include Freeport McMoRan, Newmont, and Barrick, all precious metal mining companies.

He has published numerous technical papers and has received several awards and scholarships in the field of mining and metallurgy. He has extensive training (MS and PhD) in economic geology and geostatistics. He is also recognized for his expertise in advanced geostatics and mineral resource estimation.

BoreSight Minerals

BoreSight Minerals LLC is a Utah-based precious metal and minerals exploration company founded in 2010 by Matthew Ure. It explores for and acquires high-quality (tier 1 and tier 2) properties which have the highest potential of containing economically viable metal and mineral resources. BoreSight currently holds 6,696 acres in precious and base-metal claims and mineral leases in west-central Utah.