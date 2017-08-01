TSACG Logo We are proud to be investing in communities that are close to our existing client base and feel this is the best way we can serve our clients as we continue to grow nationwide.

TSA Consulting Group (TSACG), the leading provider of retirement plan administration for public education employers, today announced the establishment of three new regional sales and service centers located in Virginia, Texas, and California. The locations of these centers allow TSACG to continue their growth and expansion of their core services as well as provide additional support to their current clientele.

With the establishment of the new centers, TSACG is poised to readily provide service enhancements and on-site visits to Plan Sponsors as well as other industry service providers. The company anticipates this new structuring having a positive impact on interactions and support for clients, both current and future, for the overall benefit of the participants within each Plan that TSACG administers.

“We are proud to be investing in communities that are close to our existing client base and feel this is the best way we can serve our clients as we continue to grow nationwide.” said Joe Rollins, President and Chief Executive Officer.

TSACG is an independent provider of retirement plan compliance and administration services primarily to public education employers. TSACG is not affiliated with any investment product provider and does not offer investment advice. More information about the company can be found at their website https://www.tsacg.com.