We are excited to continue working alongside Alfred Benesch & Company to help provide the community an innovative new bridge to help relieve increasing traffic demands, improve safety, and support the growing Quad Cities region.

Modjeski and Masters, a nationwide leader in the design, inspection, and rehabilitation of all bridge types, including long-span and movable structures, today announced the start of construction on the new I-74 bridges connecting the Quad Cities region across the Mississippi River.

The Department of Transportations for Iowa and Illinois partnered to begin this over $1 Billion corridor improvement project in order to alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety between the bi-state communities of Moline, Illinois and Davenport, Iowa. Having recently completed final design services for the new bridge and select approach structures as a subconsultant to Alfred Benesch & Company, Modjeski and Masters will continue to provide consultation services to the Iowa DOT, Illinois DOT, Benesch, and the contractor during the construction process. The new bridge will feature dual basket-handle arch bridges with main channel spans of 800 feet. The bridges support six design lanes in each direction, including an outboard bicycle and pedestrian path.

“This significant milestone marks the start of construction for the new bridge,” said Todd McMeans, Senior Vice President and Project Manager for Modjeski and Masters. “We are excited to continue working alongside Alfred Benesch & Company to help provide the community an innovative new bridge to help relieve increasing traffic demands, improve safety, and support the growing Quad Cities region.”

Planning for the bridge has been underway for more than two decades following a transportation study that revealed ever-increasing traffic demands were outgrowing the current Iowa-Illinois Memorial bridge. Currently in its early stages, construction of the new bridge is scheduled for completion in 2020 before the removal of the existing Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in 2021.

Modjeski and Masters is intimately familiar with this project site having designed the original Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge, which opened in 1935, and the twin structure, which opened in 1959.

For more information about this project, please visit: http://www.modjeski.com/projects/detail.aspx?I-74-Mississippi.

About Modjeski and Masters

Modjeski and Masters is one of the world’s leading bridge engineering firms, with a reputation for technical excellence and innovation that goes beyond current standards. Established more than 120 years ago, the firm is responsible for the design and maintenance of some of our nation’s most recognizable structures. Services include fixed and movable bridge design, inspection and rehabilitation, and all facets of life-cycle maintenance, research and code development. For more information, including in-depth videos of Modjeski and Masters at work, please visit http://www.modjeski.com.

Modjeski and Masters Media Contact

Courtney Benhoff

Abel Communications

(443) 869-2197 ext.149

courtney(at)abelcommunications(dot)com