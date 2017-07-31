National Law Journal Readers Vote USClaims ‘Best of the Midwest’

DRB Financial Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, USClaims (http://www.usclaims.com), again has been voted a top service provider by the audience of The National Law Journal in the “Best of the Midwest” reader rankings survey. The firm earned two First Place wins, one as Best Law Firm Funding Provider and one as Best Consumer Litigation Funding Provider.

The Best of the Midwest reader ranking survey is directed by The National Law Journal, which asks its readers to help recognize the best legal service providers in the industry. This year’s ballot consisted of more than 70 categories ranging from law firm marketing and communications to technology.

Founded in 1996, USClaims is the longest continuously operating pre-settlement funding company in the United States. The firm operates by purchasing a portion of the anticipated proceeds of a legal claim and is paid only if the plaintiff wins the case or receives a settlement. In 2014, the firm was acquired by Florida-based specialty finance company DRB Financial Solutions, LLC, a move that has enabled USClaims to assist more customers than ever before.

About USClaims: USClaims (http://www.usclaims.com) provides non-recourse financial support to personal injury victims, some of whom may have suffered catastrophic injuries from defective products, unsafe premises, motor vehicle accidents, and other types of accidents. A longtime member of the industry trade group the American Legal Finance Association (ALFA), USClaims supports injured plaintiffs and their attorneys by purchasing a portion of the anticipated recovery, thereby providing the injured plaintiff the means to pay bills and endure the often long and arduous litigation process.

About DRB Financial Solutions, LLC: DRB Financial is a leading purchaser of structured settlement and annuity payments and other types of contractual cash flows through its US Claims, DRB Capital (http://www.drbcapital.com), CRG Financial (http://www.crgfinancial.com), and OptiMed Funding brands.