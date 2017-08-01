An Adtower display plays an advertiserment for Skittles in an Irish grocery store. The partnership with BroadSign is a significant step for Adtower Digital Media as it marks the effective introduction of real-time content management to advertising in Ireland - Vincent Whelan, Managing Director at Adtower Limited.

Leading digital signage ad tech company, BroadSign International, LLC, has been selected by Adtower Digital Media, Ireland’s leading digital media company for out-of-home, to power its digital ad-based network.

Adtower will use BroadSign’s secure and reliable automated digital signage software to power its displays in gas stations, convenience stores and other retail locations across Ireland. The initial deployment will consist of 150 retail locations and will increase to 300 locations by the end the year. Following a €1.5 million capital investment, Adtower is set to further expand into the Northern Ireland and UK markets by Q2 2018.

“The partnership with BroadSign is a significant step for Adtower Digital Media as it marks the effective introduction of real-time content management to advertising in Ireland,” said Vincent Whelan, Managing Director at Adtower Limited. “It is a very exciting innovation for the market and means that advertisers using our digital out-of-home platforms will be able to instantly manage their content and make a decision to replace it within minutes.”

Adtower’s digital units and large full-motion screens reach more than 4.4 million viewers per two-week cycle. Global brands including Ford, Virgin Media, Vodaphone, Pepsi and more, use Adtower’s high visibility and dramatic design to connect with their target audience moments before they enter the store.

“We are eager to work with Adtower to grow the digital out-of-home market in Ireland,” said Maarten Dollevoet, Vice President of Global Sales at BroadSign. “With their premium placement and our automated software, advertisers will have the creativity and flexibility necessary to truly engage their audience.”

About BroadSign

BroadSign is the leading ad tech company providing secure and reliable automated digital signage software to media owners and operators across the globe. Enabling the effective management of dynamic content across complex global networks, BroadSign powers over 120,000 displays in venues such as airports, shopping malls, health clinics and cinemas.

BroadSign’s software suite includes BroadSign Core for content distribution, playback and proof of performance, BroadSign Serv Direct for sales inventory availability and proposal generation, and BroadSign Serv SSP for exposure to new buyers through a customized programmatic digital out-of-home solution.

About Adtower

Adtower Digital Media is a new, innovative digital concept for out-of-home media digital advertising in Ireland. The company’s unique range of products has been specifically designed in Ireland for forecourts, multiples, symbol group stores, off-licences and other locations. The full motion digital, high bright, intelligent screens are powered by the most advanced CMS solutions system. The Digitower/DigiXtower range of products are currently strategically located at the entrance to both Symbol groups, C-Forecourts and Applegreen Motorway Superstops. Currently Adtower Digital Media serves clients across a range of consumer facing verticals including motoring; finance; food & beverage; fuel; cinema; health; lottery; snacks and ice cream.