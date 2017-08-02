Critical Start Named to CRN’s 2017 Solution Provider 500 List

Critical Start, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Critical Start to its 2017 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue.

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. This year, for the first time since 2010, the complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.

CRN has also released its 2017 Solution Provider 500: Newcomers list, recognizing 58 companies making their debut in the Solution Provider 500 ranking this year. Critical Start, which has grown rapidly since its inception in 2011, is also on the Newcomers list.

“Critical Start has experienced triple or double-digit growth every year since our inception. We believe our success is a direct result of our commitment to putting the customer first and adhering to a higher standard of excellence for cybersecurity,” said Rob Davis, chief executive officer for Critical Start. “Our services and solutions play a critical role for the organizations we serve, enabling them to mitigate risks and effectively respond to threats in an ever-changing digital landscape. Our ranking in the Solution Provider 500 recognizes Critical Start as an established, prominent technology player and the largest cybersecurity provider based in Texas.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with,” said Robert Faletra, chief executive officer of The Channel Company. “The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible, combined revenue of over $318 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes.”

The complete 2017 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.crn.com/sp500.

About Critical Start

Critical Start is the largest cybersecurity firm based in Texas, recently recognized in CRN Magazine’s list of Top 500 Solution Providers in North America. The company delivers managed security services (MSSP), professional services, and training. For each client, Critical Start uses a holistic, customer-focused approach to understand the business impact of IT, determine the associated risks and offer big-picture guidance on the strategies and controls that will effectively manage risk and improve security. Critical Start is 100% employee owned by a team of experts who are passionate about security, quality and service. Visit criticalstart.com for more information.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com