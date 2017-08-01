Baylor Scott & White Health and Texas Home Health Form Joint Venture

As healthcare continues to evolve, high-quality care is increasingly important in the home setting. With that in mind, Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas, and Texas Home Health, an AccentCare, Inc. company and leader in post-acute healthcare, are excited to announce that they have formed a new home health joint venture company, Texas Home Health Group, effective August 1, 2017.

Texas Home Health Group operates in Baylor Scott & White’s footprint including the Dallas-Fort Worth area and much of north and central Texas. The newly formed joint venture delivers home health services to 57 counties from eight locations: Brenham, College Station, Huntsville, Marble Falls, McKinney, Taylor, Temple and Waco. Staff and care team members from the legacy Texas Home Health and Baylor Scott & White Health Home Care agencies have joined the new joint venture, with operations being managed by Texas Home Health.

“We are proud to join with a proven leader in the home healthcare industry and are excited about this new relationship and what it means for the communities we serve,” said James H. Hinton, president and CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health. “Texas Home Health shares our commitment to innovative and compassionate patient care and brings significant home care experience.”

The nationally recognized Baylor Scott & White Health aligns with the long history of AccentCare’s Texas Home Health delivering consistently exceptional home care for patients and their families.

“We are excited for this joint venture to come to fruition and to have a partner of Baylor Scott & White’s caliber,” said AccentCare CEO Steve Rodgers. “Combining our collective expertise in home healthcare with the breadth of their award-winning health system will result in the highest quality, integrated patient care.”

About Baylor Scott & White Health

Formed from the 2013 merger between Baylor Health Care System and Scott & White Healthcare, the system referred to as Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest not-for-profit health care system in Texas. With total assets of $10.8 billion* and serving a population larger than the state of Georgia, Baylor Scott & White Health has the vision and resources to provide its patients continued quality care while creating a model system for a dramatically changing healthcare environment. The system now includes 48 hospitals, more than 1,000 access points, 5,500 active physicians and 44,000 employees, plus the Scott & White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance—a network of clinical providers and facilities focused on improving quality, managing the health of patient populations and reducing the overall cost of care. For more information, visit: BSWHealth.com



based on audited 2016 fiscal year statements

About AccentCare

AccentCare, Inc. is a nationwide leader in post-acute healthcare as well as specialized care management prior to acute episodes. Its wide variety of innovative services ranges from personal, non-medical care to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, hospice and care management.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AccentCare has 145 locations across 11 states with regional brands including AccentCare, AccentCare of New York, Alliance For Health, Guardian Home Health & Hospice, Sta-Home, Texas Home Health and Texas Home Health Group. AccentCare has over 30 regional strategic relationships with major health systems, physician groups and insurance companies.

With a mission to deliver consistently exceptional care for its expanding list of clients/patients and their families, AccentCare’s 20,000 compassionate professionals are committed to improving the quality of living for 89,000 individuals each year. Its approach to care consistently exceeds the industry in unplanned re-hospitalizations, faster starts of care and quality performance. Among its distinctions, AccentCare has an overall 4.1 quality star rating for all established home health agencies (sites owned, operated or acquired before March 30, 2017), with many holding HomeCare Elite distinctions. For more information, visit: accentcare.com

