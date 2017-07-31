Sean Osborne will give a keynote address on “Thermal Management Alternatives for Conventional, and Electrified Vehicles”.

SAE International announces the keynote speakers for the upcoming Thermal Management Systems Symposium (TMSS) to be held at the The Inn at Saint John's in Plymouth, MI. This symposium focuses on key topics in the fields of ground, heavy, and off-road vehicle thermal management technologies. The technical program features two industry-leading keynote speakers, each of whom will focus engineering innovations from different perspectives.

Sean Osborne will give a keynote address on “Thermal Management Alternatives for Conventional, and Electrified Vehicles”. Osborne has over 30 years of extensive experience in automotive product development specializing in thermal management and fuel systems. Currently, he leads the Vehicle Efficiency Practice at The ITB Group.

Lee E. Barnes Jr. serves as Director of Connected & Autonomous Vehicle Business at Ricardo Inc. Barnes is responsible for strategic leadership, business development, and project execution for Ricardo’s Connected and Autonomous Vehicles U.S. business to provide new technology, including Ricardo Agent Drive, which leverages agent-based modeling methodologies for development and verification of autonomous vehicles (AV), advanced algorithms development for AV motion control, and system engineering and integration services for AV vehicle demonstration.

The technical program will also feature an additional 10 sessions on a variety of topics including regulatory updates, automotive powertrain cooling, thermal simulation/analysis/modeling, waste heat recovery, and more.

