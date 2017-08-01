TalentQuest Opens Singapore Office

TalentQuest, an Atlanta-based provider of Talent Management, Talent Development, and Immersive Learning solutions, is excited to announce the official opening of its sales and support office in Singapore. Plans to expand to Singapore were spurred by strong market success in Asia. The new office will be the company’s third global office and will be led by Chi Hian Foo, a market veteran in global talent management and development.

“The opening of our Singapore office brings TalentQuest’s talent solutions to Southeast Asia,” said Mr. Foo. “In today’s business environment, companies need the right people in the right role, and with the right knowledge. Our unique Talent Intelligence layer generates individualized insights and prescriptive guidance from our talent management technologies and then recommends our on-line courses as well as our 3D and augmented/virtual reality learning experiences.”

Frank Merritt, CEO commented: “We strive to be a meaningful competitive advantage for our clients and we are reciprocally thankful for their ongoing support in our innovation and drive for excellence. We are not ‘the biggest’, but we are consistently told that we are ‘the best’.”

TalentQuest’s latest expansion will further advance the company’s position as a leading provider of talent management and development solutions.

ABOUT TALENTQUEST

At TalentQuest, we sit at the intersection of Talent Management and Talent Development. We help organizations more intelligently solve their talent challenges through the combination of Talent Management Software, Behavioral Science, and Immersive Learning. A true innovator in the industry, TalentQuest’s cloud based solutions are used by leading organizations worldwide.

