Four Things Every Urban Planner Should Know About Crystal Lagoons

Since opening their U.S. Headquarters in Miami, Crystal Lagoons U.S. Corp, multinational water innovation company, has revolutionized resort and residential communities with the “World’s Top Amenity.” Now, Crystal Lagoons plans to use this patented technology to transform urban landscapes and reinvent how people experience public places. Sustainable and cost-effective, these man-made, sustainable crystal-clear lagoons are unlimited in size and are revitalizing urban areas and public parks, while improving surrounding property values, enhancing tourism and generating revenue.

Miami will soon be the home to the world’s first public-access lagoon. The multinational innovation company has partnered with Jungle Island in Miami for the first Public Access Lagoon in the U.S. Crystal Lagoons has 25 similar projects in different stages of development and negotiation worldwide including the U.S., Thailand, Australia, Turkey, Argentina and Chile.

“Bringing beachfront access to urban cities improves quality of life, and positively impacts cities by making them more attractive, profitable and sustainable,” said Christopher Souza, U.S. – East Regional Director.

Here are four things every U.S. urban planner should know about Public Access Lagoons:

1. Public Access Lagoons Promote Economic Development

Public Access Lagoons enable cities to bring a beach lifestyle anywhere in the world and become more profitable by benefiting tourism and boosting economic development. Activating a public access lagoon gives local businesses the opportunity to increase their revenues with activities like swimming lessons, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and sailing and more. Plus, existing restaurants, spa, retail, and local businesses benefit from the lagoons resulting in an increase in surrounding property values and attract even more new businesses. But this is not just beach life as you always imagined it; it is about enjoying the best bars and restaurants, attending impressive concerts and shows or taking a perfect walk in the evening enjoying a beach setting with the most stunning crystal clear lagoon. Public Access Lagoons can generate splendid beach, perfect for retail shops, dining & restaurants, recreational equipment rentals, sports stores and much more. They create endless possibilities of opportunities for friends and families to relax, socialize, play games, practice water sports, beach sports and enjoy shows.

2. Public Access Lagoons Are Cost-effective To Build & Maintain

The best part is this spur in economic development comes at a low cost. In fact, the cost of building and maintaining a public-access lagoon is even lower than a park of the same size. Public access lagoons are a cost-effective amenity that uses 100 times less additives than a conventional swimming pool, and uses only 2 percent of the energy required by conventional filtration systems. Plus, the lagoons can use any type of water including salt water, brackish water or fresh water. They use 30 times less water than a golf course and half the water compared to a park of the same size.

3. Public Access Lagoons Advances a City’s Sustainable Contribution

The technology and concept behind Public Access Lagoons is patented in the United States through the U.S Patent Office’s Green Fast Track Program, which represents advancement in sustainability. This provides cities with a unique opportunity to advance their sustainable contribution in terms of energy and water conservation. In addition, the sustainable technology guarantees a clean and safe public place for swimming and water sports. Furthermore, Public Access Lagoons will help lowering the carbon footprint left by cars by reducing the number of trips out of town on weekends and holiday seasons, and it will free space in beaches

4. Public Access Lagoons Improves Quality of Life

Public Lagoons transform communal spaces to improve the quality of life for the general public. Serving as a beautiful backdrop for jogging, biking, swimming and more, Public Access Lagoons promote a healthy and active lifestyle. They serve as the centerpiece of any community, adding value to surrounding areas and bringing about social integration. This changes people’s lives, transforming urban centers into idyllic beach paradise just steps away from people’s homes, for everyone to enjoy.

The impressive turquoise waters provide an array of recreational activities that attracts families and people of all ages. They radically increase the usage and aesthetics of parks, as well as other urban settings, where access to this type of amenity is traditionally beyond the reach of family budgets.

For more information on Crystal Lagoons, please visit http://www.crystal-lagoons.com or email infousa(at)crystal-lagoons.com.

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a multinational company, with U.S. headquarters in Miami, Florida, that has developed an innovative concept and technology, patented in 160 countries, allowing for the construction and maintenance of unlimited size bodies of water in crystal clear conditions at low cost. Crystal Lagoons’ impressive turquoise waters are revolutionizing not only the real estate world but also water and energy production. Applications range from bringing idyllic beach life to locations otherwise thought unimaginable, to providing industrial solutions for closed-circuit cooling systems for thermal power plants and data-centers, among others. For more information, please visit http://www.crystal-lagoons.com and follow us on LinkedIn.