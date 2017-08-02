Kyle Dietz Joins Pivot Health to Lead Sales and Marketing

At Pivot Health, we are committed to helping consumers find affordable health insurance products, and supporting insurance brokers looking for alternative solutions for their clients

Pivot Health, a leading management and marketing organization for short term medical, supplemental insurance and limited medical benefit plans, announced that Kyle Dietz has joined its senior leadership team as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He will focus on strategic broker and call center partnerships, help grow lead opportunities and build relationship innovation for Pivot Health.

Dietz is an experienced insurance industry professional, beginning his career as an account executive for UnitedHealthcare, and rising to National Sales Manager by the end of his tenure. From there Dietz served as Vice President of Business Development for AgentCubed until recently. Dietz is the co-founder of StirSide, a challenge-based social media platform, and sits on the Board of Advisors for WeRecover, the world’s first online marketplace for addiction recovery centers.

Pivot Health offers both direct-to-consumer and agent-assisted solutions that help individuals and families enroll in plans that either serve as an alternative to Obamacare coverage or compliment existing high deductible health insurance plans. The rapidly growing company has nearly 1,500 contracted insurance brokers offering plans through agent-assisted web pages.

“At Pivot Health, we are committed to helping consumers find affordable health insurance products, and supporting insurance brokers looking for alternative solutions for their clients,” said Jeff Smedsrud, Chief Executive Officer of Pivot Health. “Kyle Dietz has a reputation of forming relationships that make business grow. I look forward to working alongside Kyle as he helps Pivot Health move from a health insurance startup to transformational company that helps change healthcare for the better.”

“I feel truly blessed to be joining Jeff and the Pivot Health team. The staff is amazing and the products they offer are truly unique. The need for affordable health insurance is at an all time high and the Affordable Care Act continues to struggle to keep carriers engaged in the market. Consumers want flexibility and cost effective options; Pivot provides that. I look forward to continuing to innovate new products and help Pivot continue to grow,” said Dietz.

Launched in 2016, Pivot Health is an insurance product development, management and marketing company led by an experienced team of health insurance professionals that has managed more than $7 billion of insurance premium. The company has proprietary products and dedicated relationships with many national carriers. The founders of Pivot Health have led previous firms that were acquired by NYSE companies or that rank in the Top 100 for fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

