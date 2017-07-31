G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Summer 2017 Business Intelligence Platforms Software Grid report to help businesses make the best business intelligence platforms technology buying decision. Tableau Server, Domo, Information Builders WebFOCUS, InsightSquared, MicroStrategy, Looker, Sisense, QlikView, and Microsoft Power BI were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Phocas Software, Dundas BI, Halo, Yellowfin BI, JReport, BOARD, InetSoft, Numetric, and Easy Insight were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. InsightSquared earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while SAP Business Objects earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:



General category growth — The business intelligence platforms space continues to grow, with nearly 650 new reviews written on G2 Crowd since the Winter 2017 Business Intelligence Platforms Grid℠ Report. Seven new products landed on the Grid℠ since the prior report, showing the emphasis companies are putting on analytics tools and creating data-driven insights.

User adoption remains low — As in past Grid℠ reports, user adoption of business intelligence platforms remains low, with the category average being 51%. Despite low user adoption, 19 out of the 28 products in the report received average or above-average ratings for "headed in the right direction." Regardless of current user adoption rates, reviewers believe business intelligence tools are improving.

Increased user satisfaction — Since the Winter 2017 Business Intelligence Platforms Grid℠ Report, average scores for the user satisfaction ratings "Ease of Doing Business With," "Quality of Support," and "Ease of Setup" have all increased for users. The other satisfaction ratings remained the same. While these satisfaction improvements may seem minimal, it reinforces that business intelligence tools are growing on users.

About the Business Intelligence Platforms Software Grid report:

The report is based on more than 1,673 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 67 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Business Intelligence Platforms category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

