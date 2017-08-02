Peter C. Fusaro Joins 41 North Partners LLC New York Office

41 North Partners LLC, a financial advisory for Family Offices and Private Equity Firms, providing them with proprietary transaction flow from its middle market and growth capital financial clients is delighted that Peter Fusaro has joined the New York office. Peter is EVP and Chief Commercial Officer where he is co-leading the firms Cleantech corporate effort with Managing Director Jeff Cianci. The firm has offices in New York, California and Hong Kong.

Peter is an internationally recognized leader and expert in the Cleantech industry and brings over 40 years' experience in clean energy, clean water and sustainable agriculture to the firm. He founded and runs the Wall Street Green Summit XVII (http://www.wsgts.com) in New York each spring. Peter has written 16 books including a New York Times best seller and has been a lecturer and keynote speaker on emerging financial market topics in sustainability for many industry and academic events on 5 continents. He has worked on numerous commercialization projects for large corporate entities.

“Peter brings unique expertise in the cleantech industry, and we are looking forward to working with him,” said Jeff Cianci, Managing Director, 41 North Partners in New York.

41 North’s team has vast expertise in investment banking, private equity and company management in a variety of industries including Life Sciences & Healthcare, IT, Consumer Non-Durables, Industrial Technology and now Cleantech.

Peter can be reached at 212-333-4979, or peter(at)41-north(dot)com.