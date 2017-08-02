Digital Advertising leader Katana Media has announced its ranking as No. 18 on San Diego Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies List, a ranking of the 100 fastest growing organizations in the San Diego region.

Katana’s chief executive officer, Melissa, credits the company’s rapid growth to marketers’ desire for an advanced level of digital marketing solutions. She said, "This was our first nomination, and we’re so thrilled to be recognized among the Top 20 of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies List. It is truly a testament to Katana’s highly differentiated digital marketing offerings, considering how crowded our industry has become. After years of adopting digital marketing tactics into various media plans for clients such as WD-40 and Chef’n, we see more and more opportunities to advance our services. Katana’s combined use of big data for analysis and optimization with campaigns, executed in a comprehensive technology ecosystem, allows marketers to experience digital campaigns that are more personal, more targeted and most importantly, more effective. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for us as we continue to grow, and we readily embrace that challenge as a team.”

Overall, companies on San Diego’s 2017 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List achieved revenue growth ranging from 50% percent to 960 percent between fiscal year 2014 and fiscal year 2015, with median growth of 118 percent. Katana itself saw a 270 percent revenue growth between the same period.

About Katana Media

Katana is a rapidly expanding digital marketing partner that manages paid media campaigns with unrivaled use of artificial-based optimization and audience targeting technologies. Independently owned, we are headquartered in San Diego and have had the pleasure to work with ambitious agencies and marketers, such as WD-40 and Right Guard. Founded in 2014 by digital marketing veterans, we have earned recognitions by Forbes Magazine, Huffington Post and other major publishers.

About San Diego Business Journal’s 2017 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

San Diego Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies List 100 organizations provides a ranking of the 100 fastest growing private companies in San Diego. The ranking is created based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2016.