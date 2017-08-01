TSI Healthcare By continuing to re-evaluate and rebuild our approach to federal policy services, we can ensure our clients do more than survive; we can ensure they grow.

TSI Healthcare, a national leader in the sales and support of customized NextGen® Practice Management and Electronic Health Record solutions, is revolutionizing the way physicians prepare for the 2017 Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) reporting period through Quality Program Services. This service, led by TSI Healthcare’s team of federal policy experts, is assisting TSI Healthcare clients in reaching new levels of success with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) new policies, most recently, the expansive Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA).

MACRA seeks to streamline previous Medicare reporting methods into one comprehensive program. The end result should be improved quality of care, better patient experiences, and reduced costs. Through this program, high performers will be rewarded and low performers or non-compliant eligible clinicians will be penalized.

In response to the extreme changes to federal policy, a growing number of “pop-up” consulting firms have begun offering “advisory services” at inflated prices (many in the tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars). However, TSI Healthcare has taken a unique approach to federal policy assistance by redesigning its services to further guide its clients toward success with MACRA. Through Quality Program Services, launched earlier this year, TSI Healthcare began offering clients the next level of regulatory assistance and client advocacy as part of a new and unique service offering. The same team that successfully navigated clients through the uncertain implications of Meaningful Use has been transformed to help its clients do the same for MIPS and MACRA.

“For the last 20 years, TSI Healthcare has existed for the primary purpose of providing its clients with the best tools and the best service in the industry,” says Christian Mibelli, Vice President of Government Affairs. “We knew that in order for our clients to be successful in MIPS and MACRA, we needed to deliver even more assistance. By continuing to re-evaluate and rebuild our approach to federal policy services, we can ensure our clients do more than survive; we can ensure they grow.”

Through speaking engagements, informational webinars, and guided one-on-one assistance, TSI Healthcare’s government affairs team seeks to inform the healthcare community about the large implications of the new, budget neutral program. This revolutionary and comprehensive approach ensures providers are prepared for the new federal policy regulations. To learn more about MACRA or to book TSI Healthcare for a speaking engagement, contact info(at)tsihealthcare(dot)com.

About TSI Healthcare

TSI Healthcare is a national leader in the sales and support of customized NextGen® Practice Management and Electronic Health Record solutions. The company's solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of practices through specialty specific EHR content, top ranked service, and award winning software. In addition to core products powered by NextGen®, TSI Healthcare also offers Patient Portal, Population Health Management, Revenue Cycle Management, cloud hosting, and more. TSI Healthcare has approximately 180 employees and has provided services to more than 2,000 providers nationwide since its inception in 1997. For more information, visit http://www.tsihealthcare.com, or call 800-354-4205.