Steviva Brands, the industry leader of great tasting, all-natural, low carb sweeteners is looking for spectacular “HOMECOOKS”, not professional chefs, bakers or bartenders to compete in their first annual Steviva Sweeten It-Up Blogger Recipe Challenge. The challenge date has been set, the pans will be banging and the stakes will be high to see who becomes the Grand Prize Winner of the Steviva “Sweeten It-Up Blogger Recipe Challenge. The Steviva Sweeten It-Up Blogger Recipe Challenge will be open to the first 75 qualified bloggers to create an original recipe using one of Steviva Brands’ Nectevia, MonkSweet+, Fructevia and Erysweet products.

Steviva is looking for inspirational ideas to create “Simply Better Recipes” that occurs when creativity is fused with unexpected flavors and wholesome ingredients that deliver a full range of flavors that makes every dish or beverage seem extravagant.

The Steviva “Sweeten It-Up Blogger Recipe Challenge will only be open to the first 75 eligible bloggers who sign-up. Categories for the challenge include beverages (alcohol and non-alcohol), entrees (no side dishes), and baking. Bloggers are encouraged to participate in all three categories. One winner we be selected from each category and be awarded $500.00.The winning recipes from each category will then compete to see who will become the $1,000.00 grand prize winner of the Steviva Sweeten It-Up Blogger Recipe Challenge. The challenge starts on August 1, 2017 and ends October 31, 2017. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

The winners of the Steviva Sweeten It-Up Blogger Recipe Challenge will be determined by judging all qualifying entrants' submissions based on the following criteria:



Taste: 50%

Visual Appeal: 25%

Creativity: 25%

To take the challenge, participants can submit an entry form to contest(at)steviva.com starting on July 1, 2017. To qualify for the Steviva Sweeten It-Up Blogger Recipe Challenge you must be:



Must be 21 years old or older at time of entry

Must be a legal U.S. resident - Void in Alaska and Hawaii

Void where prohibited

Beverage, food or baking blog must be updated frequently (at least once per week) and has been in existence for at least 6 months

RECIPE MUST BE ORIGINAL

Applicants cannot be professional chefs, bakers or bartenders

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

Qualified participants will be sent one product each of Steviva’s Nectevia, MonkSweet+, Fructevia and Erysweet for free to create their original recipe with. Original recipes must be from the category entered. Steviva is looking for recipes that are easy to recreate, great for families, delicious, and of course, original and inventive.

About Steviva Brands

A cook’s best friend for more than 20 years, Steviva Brands is the industry leader providing great tasting, healthy options for all ages and stages of wellness. Specializing in all-natural, low carb sweeteners, Steviva supports health-conscious consumers looking to maintain both a healthy diet and great taste. Unparalleled sweetening options means solutions for every cook’s favorite cuisine, and almost every lifestyle or nutrition plan. Steviva’s tasty, low carb solutions provide support for weight loss, diabetes, ketogenic, paleo, and primal dietary programs. Offering delicious, healthy options for every craving, Steviva vanquishes table sugar and its unhealthy contributions to the rise in obesity and diabetes.

Based in Portland, Oregon, quality remains at the heart of Steviva’s mission, putting food safety first. All products are Non-GMO, allergen free, ethically sourced and selected based upon extraction processes that are free from bleaches or petrochemicals. Following the practices of manufacturing revolutionary Dr. Edwards Deming, Steviva keeps quality front and center at every level of the company and its products. Steviva practices the strictest manufacturing processes and quality tests all products. Adherence to stringent food safety management practices means annual FDA inspection, organic facility certification through Oregon Tilth, and certification as an SQF Level II manufacturer. Always going above and beyond for best practices, Steviva utilizes 3rd party lab testing for quality assurance of ingredients and final products. Steviva is the sweetener brand consumers trust.

Featuring conventional and organic monk fruit, stevia, erythritol, agave nectar, coconut sugar, crystalline fructose and more, Steviva’s sweetening systems are a mainstay for food manufacturers of all sizes looking for clean label sugar reduction. Available services include custom solutions, private label, and R&D services. For more information regarding Steviva Brands, please visit our website at http://www.steviva.com.