RoadVantage Completes Third SSAE 16 (SOC 1) Type II Audit

“We are committed to ensuring that we are always providing the highest possible level of service to our customers and dealers.”

RoadVantage, the fastest-growing provider of F&I programs for the automotive industry, announced the successful completion of its third annual SSAE 16 (SOC 1) Type II audit, ensuring the company’s controls and procedures conform to industry standards for best practices.

RoadVantage continues to seek SSAE 16 Type II audits, conducted by SSAE 16 Professionals, LLP, to reinforce its commitment to excellence while experiencing ongoing rapid growth — just this year alone, the company has expanded its office space twice, to accommodate its rapid growth. This certification proves that not only is RoadVantage expanding, it is ensuring that quality is not lost along the way.

“It is critical for organizations to adhere to industry standard best practices when it comes to their internal controls and processes,” said Gary Pennington, Partner at SSAE 16 Professionals, LLP. “By continuing to subject themselves to the rigorous SSAE 16 Type II audit, RoadVantage is telling its customers that it is, and will remain, committed to providing the highest possible level of service and support.”

The audit undergone by RoadVantage was conducted in accordance with the AICPA SOC reporting standards by SSAE 16 Professionals (http://www.ssae16professionals.com), a full-service accounting firm providing SSAE 16 (SOC 1) audits, SOC 2 audits, and other IT compliance audits.

“We are committed to ensuring that we are always providing the highest possible level of service to our customers and dealers,” said Garret Lacour, CEO of RoadVantage. “We are continuing to grow at a rapid pace, and we want everyone to know that we are not sacrificing quality along the way. We will continue to ensure we are adhering to industry best practices, and we will continue to seek SSAE 16 Type II audits every year to keep us on track and accountable.”

About RoadVantage

RoadVantage is led by F&I industry veterans focused on one goal: building the best automotive aftermarket ancillary product company, from the ground up. The RoadVantage team leverages new technology and a streamlined approach to develop innovative products and offer the highest level of customer experience – driving value and profit for all stakeholders, and setting a new industry standard in the process. RoadVantage offers a full portfolio of ancillary products through certified agents and is headquartered in Austin, TX with regional offices in Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Phoenix, AZ; Santa Cruz, CA; and St. Augustine, FL. For more information, visit http://www.roadvantage.com.

Contact:

Michael J. Scotty

Senior Vice President, Operations

RoadVantage

Ph: 512.960.8104

MichaelScotty(at)roadvantage.com

http://www.roadvantage.com

About SSAE 16 (SOC 1) Reports

SSAE 16 (SOC1) audits are in accordance with Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 16, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization. SOC 1 reports provide a means of reporting on the system of internal control for purposes of complying with internal control over financial reporting. SOC 1 reports are restricted-use reports for the following areas:



Management of the service organization (the company who has the SOC 1 performed),

User entities of the service organization (service organization’s clients), and

The user entities’ financial auditors (user auditor). The report can assist the user entities’ financial auditors with laws and regulations such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. A SOC 1 enables the user auditor to perform risk assessment procedures, and if a Type II report is performed, to assess the risk of material misstatement of financial statement assertions affected by the service organization’s processing.

About SSAE 16 Professionals, LLP

SSAE 16 Professionals, LLP is one of the nation’s leading firms specializing in SSAE 16 (SOC 1) audits, SOC 2 audits, IT compliance audits, and readiness assessments. Each of our professionals has over 10 years of relevant experience at “Big 4” and other large international or regional accounting firms. Each professional is certified as a CPA (Certified Public Accountant), CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor), CIA (Certified Internal Auditor), CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional), and/or MBA (Master of Business Administration). For more information, please visit http://www.SSAE16Professionals.com.