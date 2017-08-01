PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, the nation's 28th largest accounting and advisory firm, announced today that its Managing Partner Kevin Keane, and his wife Eileen, served as the Honorary Chairs for the 13th annual St. Christopher’s Inn Board of Directors Dinner that took place recently at Gotham Hall in Midtown Manhattan. The event, which helps St. Christopher’s Inn raise awareness and funds to further its mission, recognized Chairman, President and CEO of PCSB Bank Joseph D. Roberto and award-winning journalist and author Elizabeth Vargas for their ongoing support and contributions. It is one of many important charitable causes that the Keanes and PKF O’Connor Davies lend support to in the area.

“St. Christopher’s Inn is an amazing organization doing important work that is really making an impact on people’s lives in our community,” said Kevin J. Keane, Managing Partner of PKF O’Connor Davies. “I’m so proud to be associated with this organization and I’m thrilled with the turnout for the event and the awareness it created. We honored some truly deserving individuals and we helped further the mission and reach of St. Christopher’s Inn. The firm and I will continue to support important organizations like this in any way that we can.”

St. Christopher’s Inn is a temporary homeless shelter dedicated to the rehabilitation of men in crisis whom they call “Brothers Christopher.” The organization’s mission is to offer a continuum of quality health care services that facilitate physical, emotional, and spiritual healing by providing Chemical Dependency Treatment, Primary Health Care, and Temporary housing.

Along with Keane, fellow PKF O’Connor Davies partner Matthew McCrosson also served on the Dinner Committee for the event. For more details on the event or the organization visit http://stchristophersinn-graymoor.org.

