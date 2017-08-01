Samtec Ranked #1 in Bishop European Customer Survey for 10th Time

This award demonstrates Samtec’s commitment to service at all levels of their company.

Samtec, Inc, a privately held $661 million global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, recently received the highest overall rating in the Bishop & Associates’ European Customer Survey of the Electronic Connector Industry. This is the 10th time Samtec has been rated as the #1 connector company in Europe.

Samtec received the highest overall ranking in the survey. Samtec was ranked #1 by both Engineers and Purchasing. Samtec’s website, http://www.samtec.com, was ranked highest ranked in overall satisfaction, ease of finding products, availability of technical documentation, and satisfaction with placing orders. Samtec also received top ranking in delivery of samples, technical support and expertise, sales representatives’ support, inside Sales/Customer Service, meeting requested delivery dates, order lead times, and on-time delivery.

“It’s an outstanding achievement to be ranked number one for the tenth time in the European Customer Service Survey,” said Ron Bishop, President of Bishop and Associates. “This award demonstrates Samtec’s commitment to service at all levels of their company. It shows they understand that the definition of service evolves, and they change with it.”

Bishop & Associates annually surveys electronic equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Cable Assembly Manufacturers, Contract Manufacturers (CEMs) and Distributors to determine how the connector industry, and selected connector manufacturers, are performing.

Respondents represented a variety of market sectors, including Industrial Controls, Automotive, Military/Government, Communications, Medical, Computer/Peripheral, Aircraft/Missiles, Consumer Electronics, Transportation, Test/Measurement, Office/Business Equipment, to list the biggest segments.

Forty six (46) connector manufacturers were included in the survey, including Molex, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, 3M Electronics, Phoenix Contact, ODU, Rosenberger, EPT, Harting, WAGO, LEMO, Huber + Suhner, Hirose Electric, and J.S.T., among others.

About Samtec, Inc.:

Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held, $661 million global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, including IC-to-Board and IC Packaging, High Speed Board-to-Board, High Speed Cables, Mid-Board and Panel Optics, Flexible Stacking, and Micro/Rugged components and cables. Samtec Technology Centers are dedicated to developing and advancing technologies, strategies and products to optimize both the performance and cost of a system from the bare die to an interface 100 meters away, and all interconnect points in between. With 33 locations in 18 different countries, Samtec’s global presence enables its unmatched customer service. For more information, please visit http://www.samtec.com.

About Bishop and Associates:

Bishop and Associates is a market research firm that specializes in the world electronic connector industry. The firm publishes a monthly newsletter titled “The Bishop Report,” and the twice-monthly digital publication Connector Supplier. The reports, produced by a staff of 20 researchers, focus on geographic regions, end-user equipment markets, connector products, and interconnect technologies. The firm also provides executive placement services and conducts multi-client studies and customer surveys, and assists in merger and acquisition activity. For more information, please visit http://bishopinc.com/.

