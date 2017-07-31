Vienne

To provide the best in innovative shading solutions, Mermet USA, the global leader in Sun Control Textiles™, today announced enhancements to two of their existing fabric lines, Natte and Vienne. The refreshed Natte and Vienne lines are now available in updated, matching colors and increased openness selections for residential and commercial customers seeking upscale, contemporary shading design. Inspired by established color trends and fabric popularity backed by market demand, the upgraded lines will strengthen Mermet’s comprehensive fabric offering.

For consistency across product lines, all colors offered in Natte and Vienne have been color matched to Mermet’s interior fabric lines. New colors include: Cocoa/Straw, Cocoa/Grey, Cocoa/Cocoa and Charcoal/Cocoa. Updates to existing colors include: White/White, White/Pearl, White/Linen and Charcoal/Charcoal. Natte and Vienne will be offered in two openness options: 5% and 10%. All styles and colors will be offered in 98” (250 cm) width. Additionally, Charcoal/Charcoal and Charcoal/Cocoa colors for both styles will available in 122” (310cm) width.

Both Natte and Vienne are critical for building owners looking for quality fabrics with excellent mechanical resistance and high dimensional stability. These combined attributes allow for strong, extra-wide roller shades and superior performance in high-traffic applications. For these reasons, they are also optimal for exterior applications. Made from resilient Enduris™ glass core yarns, Natte and Vienne exceed the performance criteria of an advanced sun control fabric and support the movement towards integrated, complex glazing systems. The fabrics are water and fade-resistant, increase UV blockage, and adhere to fire classifications. They also further enhance building energy efficiency by reducing solar heat gain and allowing controlled visible light transmission to deliver optimal levels of daylighting and reduced glare.

“When it comes to versatile, functional shading solutions, Natte and Vienne are two of our highest performing conventional shade offerings that not only meet aesthetic design goals, but provide a number of benefits essential to modern architectural planning,” said Ali Fisher, Product Manager at Mermet. “We strategically align our products for use within the various applications demanded by our customers across a multitude of industries. No matter where the installation might be located, Natte and Vienne allow end-users greater durability, openness and proportional weave patterns with optimal view through, all to increase occupant comfort.”

