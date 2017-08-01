With this contest we aim to bring awareness of the DOGust celebration and provide financial assistance to animal rescues and shelters who work tirelessly to help adoptable pets in need.

1-800-PetMeds®, America’s Largest Pet Pharmacy®, introduces the 2017 1-800-PetMeds Cares™ DOGust Birthday Contest to celebrate the universal shelter dog birthday DOGust. 1-800-PetMeds Cares™ will pay grants totaling $3,500 to cover adoption fees for less-adoptable pets at the three winning 501(c)(3) animal rescue groups.

The contest, which launched today, will be open to entries through Aug. 7, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Eligible organizations are registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit groups that adopt out dogs and/or cats within the U.S.

To enter, a group representative must visit the contest webpage at http://www.petmeds.org/dogust and complete the entry form. The representative will need to describe how sponsored adoption fees will help the group’s less-adoptable pets and must share the story and photo of one such pet that will benefit.

The voting period will be open Aug. 8, 2017, at 12 a.m. ET through Aug. 14, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. ET. U.S. residents 18 and older (or age of majority in State of residence) are eligible to vote once per hour. The three organizations with the most votes at the end of the voting period will be named winners on or around Aug. 16, 2017.

The first place winner of the Contest will receive a grant of $2,000 to put towards adoption fees of less-adoptable pets. Second place winner will receive a grant of $1,000 to put towards adoption fees of less-adoptable pets. Third place winner will receive a grant of $500 to put towards adoption fees of less-adoptable pets.

The winners will be required to put the grant money towards the payment of adoption fees of less-adoptable pets as they are helped most by sponsored adoption fees. Less-adoptable pets include, but are not limited to, adults, seniors, special-needs animals, long-term residents and bully breeds.

“We believe all pets deserve a forever home and that especially includes less adoptable pets throughout shelters and rescues,” said Vanessa Pino, content and inbound marketing director at 1-800-PetMeds®. “With this contest we aim to bring awareness of the DOGust celebration and provide financial assistance to animal rescues and shelters who work tirelessly to help adoptable pets in need.”

DOGust, also known as DOGust the 1st, is celebrated each year on Aug. 1. It was introduced by the North Shore Animal League America in 2008 to recognize and celebrate shelter pets everywhere.

The DOGust Birthday Contest is run through 1-800-PetMeds Cares™, a charitable offshoot of 1-800-PetMeds® which organizes product donations to animal shelters and rescues across the U.S. and runs several annual contests, including the Change a Pet’s Life Contest, to assist animal shelters and rescues. For more information on the program and to apply for a product donation, visit https://www.petmeds.org.

About 1-800-PetMeds®

Founded in 1996, 1-800-PetMeds is America's Largest Pet Pharmacy and Vet-VIPPS accredited, delivering prescription and non-prescription medications, and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website.