The 4th Annual LEND360, the go-to event for leaders in online lending, will be held October 11-13 at the Fairmont Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

Texas, particularly Dallas and Austin, is home to a rapidly expanding financial tech service sector, and is a fast-growing hub for startups and entrepreneurs. Texas is also known to be one of the most business-friendly states in the US making it a perfect backdrop for LEND360.

The LEND360 Dallas host committee, co-chaired by Ken Rees, Chief Executive Officer of Elevate Credit, Inc. and Paul Greenwood, President and Co-founder of GDS Link, and supported by other influential members of the fintech community, has been meeting since late 2016 to ensure a valuable attendee experience for the upcoming conference, assist with speaker development and engage innovative industry leaders to take part in the event.

"LEND360 provides the ideal forum for online lenders and those who work with them to come together, share experiences and get inspired. The ideas that come out of LEND360 encourage innovation for non-prime consumers in the US, and further the state of our industry," said Ken Rees, CEO of Elevate. "Elevate is proud to return to LEND360 to share the insights we have learned since founding our Center for the New Middle Class, which shares LEND360's goal of bringing to light the realities of being non-prime in America, and discovering new ways to serve them."

Additional Host Committee members include:



David Barnhardt, Executive Vice President Product, GIACT;

Danny Cantrell, CEO and Founder, Solutions by Text;

Mary Jackson, Founder and Managing Principal, Jackson Vaughn Public Strategies; and

Ken Wardle, CEO of Jet Capital.

LEND360 will not only highlight the most pressing topics in online lending, but also Dallas’s vibrant culture. The opening reception on the Innovation Floor will welcome more than 850 attendees and will highlight Texas-inspired food and drink. The next day, there will be a rooftop reception, “A Night Under the Texas Stars.”

“As online lending continues to grow exponentially, LEND360 has become the hub where FinTech and Lenders converge, bringing fresh ideas and innovation to this industry,” said Paul Greenwood, President and Co-founder of GDS Link. "LEND360 is the online lending industry’s best place to hear from executives from a variety of communities in the lending ecosystem. With the evolving online lending vertical, GDS Link and the other host committee members have worked diligently to ensure this year’s LEND360 will bring meaningful and insightful tracks and sessions with valuable content for lenders, service partners and investors.”

One of the most exciting parts of the conference will be face-to-face meetings with decision makers. New this year, LEND360 will feature the app, “Brella” to facilitate networking and assist with organizing appointment requests and confirmations.

