Matthew Rix Announces Breakthrough Music Business Event

Twenty-year music executive, former A&R Director, host, music business coach and peak performance Coach, Matthew Rix, invites artists looking to experience the change of a lifetime to the BREAKTHROUGH MUSIC BUSINESS EVENT. These powerful events will help artists realize their ultimate visions by challenging them to honestly create an actionable plan to begin having the career they desire and deserve. Rix will be hosting the Breakthrough events in cities across the globe starting in Los Angeles on August 22nd, 2017, and artists will experience Rix's transformative strategies that provide them with the tools they need to become the architects of their own careers.

"For over two decades my life’s work and obsession has been helping artists achieve success, whether it be when I was a regional promotions coordinator for Benson/Jive/BMG records at the age of 16, or when I spent over a decade handling A&R duties for various records labels. I am truly honored to be able to work with artists privately and publicly with the Breakthrough events." Rix said.

The announcement of events comes on the heels of Rix's third season of his music business audio series, Mattrix Minute, which since its conception in 2014 has seen over 8 million sales and streams. Rix has directly impacted the lives of artists from over 70 countries throughout the last two- decades. Changing mindsets of artists through his events, audio series and speaking engagements, Rix has helped artists and industry officials take control of their careers, marketing brands, insight and more to discover their true purposes. Helping millions improve their lives, Rix has personally coached Artists, Authors, Politicians & Speakers.

Additionally, every artist that attends a BREAKTHROUGH MUSIC BUSINESS EVENT will have a spot reserved for them to appear on a special Matthew Rix compilation, featuring artists from that city, and these compilations will be released to stores around the world and available with entry into the event.

BREAKTHROUGH MUSIC BUSINESS TOUR DATES:

August 24th, 2017 - Las Vegas Nevada

August 25th, 2017 - Burbank California

September 19th, 2017 - Orlando, Florida

September 20th, 2017 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

September 22nd, 2017 - Miami, Florida (SOLD OUT)

November 28th, 2017 - Houston, Texas

November 29th, 2017 - Birmingham, Alabama

November 30th, 2017 - Tampa, Florida

December 5th, 2017 - Albuquerque, New Mexico

December 6th, 2017 - Dallas, Texas

December 7th, 2017 -New Orleans, Louisiana

January 15th, 2018 - Anaheim California

January 18th, 2018 - Melbourne Australia

January 20th, 2018 - Sydney, Australia

January 22nd, 2018 - Brisbane, Australia

January 24th, 2018 - Albuquerque, New Mexico

February 20th, 2018 - Charlotte, North Carolina

February 21st, 2018 - Jacksonville, Florida

February 22nd, 2018 - Charleston:, South Carolina

March 26th, 2018 - Newark, New Jersey

March 27th, 2018 - London, United Kingdom

March 29th, 2018 - Johannesburg, South Africa

March 31st, 2018 - Cape Town, South Africa

April 17th, 2018 - Seattle, Washington

April 18th, 2018 - Phoenix, Arizona

April 19th, 2018 - Denver, Colorado

May 7th, 2018 - Baltimore, Maryland

May 8th, 2018 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

May 9th, 2018 - Minneapolis, Minnesota

May 10th, 2018 - Toronto, Canada

####

About Matthew Rix

For the past two decades, Matthew Rix has served as a regional promotions coordinator for Benson/Jive/BMG, an A&R Director for sub labels of Warner Music Group, Sony Music and various independent labels, he is known as the premier success coach for the entertainment industry, a recognized expert on the music industry for both signed and unsigned artists. His music business audio series, Mattrix Minute, has had over 8 million sales and streams from 70 countries. His artist compilations, Mattrix Mixtape, have released over 40 compilations and have directly impacted the lives of more than 1,800 artists from over 50 countries. What began as a young person's desire to help artist transform the quality of their careers has grown into Rix’s lifelong crusade, as he is called on by artists, authors, politicians, record labels and speakers from around the world from every walk of life to have the breakthrough they deserve and desire.

http://www.MatthewRix.com

http://www.facebook.com/thematthewrix

http://www.twitter.com/thematthewrix

http://www.instagram.com/thematthewrix