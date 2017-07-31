Tradition Senior Living Announces The Tradition-Buffalo Speedway "The Tradition-Buffalo Speedway is conveniently located near Texas Medical Center, the Museum District, entertainment venues and shopping," said Jonathan Perlman.

Tradition Senior Living, LP, a high-end senior living owner, developer and operator, has broken ground at 9339 Buffalo Speedway inside the loop (Interstate 610) in Houston. Tradition Senior Living’s newest community and first venture outside of Dallas will be situated on a 7.6-acre tract of land and house 316 units, with the initial opening planned for late 2018.

A rental community with no buy-in fee, The Tradition-Buffalo Speedway will offer a continuum of care, including a 222-unit Independent Living building and a 94-unit Assisted Living/Memory Care building next door. This will be the third community developed by the Dallas-based senior living company, which was founded by Jonathan Perlman, Sr.

“The Tradition-Prestonwood and The Tradition-Lovers Lane in Dallas have both been well-received by residents and their families,” said Perlman. “Quite a few residents moved from Houston to Dallas to be near their adult children and grandchildren. They all felt that The Tradition would be equally welcomed in Houston.”

The Tradition-Buffalo Speedway will boast the same hallmarks of Tradition Senior Living’s first two communities: resort-style living with ultra-inclusive services and amenities: beautiful, light-filled apartments and common areas; lush landscaping and courtyards; an underground parking garage; restaurant-style dining in multiple venues; daily activities; transportation; and wellness programs. State-of-the-art fitness areas include an indoor pool, a weight room, a Pilates room and a group-exercise room for classes taught by an in-house fitness instructor.

Design has been another hallmark of Tradition Senior Living, and this community will be no different. It will continue the classic, elegant themes already established by Tradition Senior Living – beautiful English antiques in airy, livable rooms – but with a Houston sensibility.

According to Perlman, the location of The Tradition-Buffalo Speedway is conveniently situated near Texas Medical Center, the Museum District, entertainment venues and shopping, and is commensurate to the company’s Dallas properties.

A marketing center for the new community in Houston is set to open in September 2017 at

9339 Buffalo Speedway. For more information about Tradition Senior Living’s communities and updates on The Tradition-Buffalo Speedway, please see http://www.traditionseniorliving.com

BACKGROUND

Tradition Senior Living, LP

Tradition Senior Living is a Texas limited partnership engaged solely in the development, construction and management of a growing number of Tradition Senior Living developments. Management is administered in-house with personnel who have corporate-level experience in the senior living industry.

Founder and CEO Jonathan Perlman has worked in the senior living industry for the past 20 years and has experience in all phases of the business. Prior to founding Tradition Senior Living, LP, Perlman was involved in the development, finance, construction, marketing and management of nine senior housing projects totaling more than 1,800 units.

Tradition Senior Living’s Dallas communities comprise a total of 639 units across two campuses. The first community, The Tradition-Prestonwood, opened in 2010; the second, The Tradition-Lovers Lane, opened in 2015.